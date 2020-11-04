Petaluma sales tax sees early approval

Early returns show significant support for Measure U, a 1-cent sales tax touted as a silver bullet for the city’s imperiled fiscal health.

With 24 of 25 precincts reporting, the general sales tax is likely to pass, with 62.06% of the votes. It only needs a simple majority to take effect, a threshold that Mayor Teresa Barrett says she feels confident about surpassing.

“I think, if you do the math, we’re in a really good place. We only needed 50% plus one, so even if everyone else votes no we would still be winning,” she said over a phone call Tuesday night. “It’s great news.”

City staff says the measure will raise $13.5 million annually, and will primarily buttress the general fund, road maintenance, and public safety. Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran said the revenue will allow the city to move beyond its baseline annual deficit and move into a new stage of fiscal sustainability.

The city faces a $6.4 million annual deficit over the next five years and an inability to fund another $8.6 million in bolstered city services, for a $15 million total shortfall.

It marks the second time in six years city officials asked voters to approve the increase, following the 2014 defeat of Measure Q.

If the hike is approved by a simple majority of voters, the sales tax rate in Sonoma County’s second-largest city would shoot from among the lowest, at 8.25%, to one of the highest, at 9.25%. The overall tax rate could climb even higher, Cochran said, if the county’s voters approve the quarter-cent sales tax increase to fund mental health services, substance abuse treatment, and assistance for homelessness.

Yet this time around, the measure has collected significant support among not just city council and staff, but with almost all of the eight council candidates.

Amid rising pension costs and sharp swings in revenue, Petaluma has struggled to balance its general fund spending for years, first rocked by the 2008 financial crisis and now battered by sharp projected revenue declines prompted by the pandemic.

The city is also anticipating a $4.7 million shortfall in revenue from the impacts of the coronavirus on retail, tourism and housing activity.

If passed, Petaluma would no longer be in the minority of Sonoma County cities without a local sales tax measure, a trio that also includes Windsor and Cloverdale.

The second-largest city is also not alone in its endeavor to raise revenue through a tax measure this election cycle, with Cotati, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Sonoma also awaiting final results on their sales tax renewal measures on this year’s ballot. Cloverdale has asked its residents to renew a utility user fee tax. But countywide, Petaluma’s measure is the lone new tax on the ballot.

The increase has no expiration date, so voters would have to return to the ballot box to repeal the tax. Critics of Measure U have criticized this element of the measure, along with the timing, expressing doubt over asking residents to pay more in tax during the pandemic.

The measure would also establish a citizen-led oversight committee tasked with reviewing fund allocation and expenditures. Even some of the measure’s most vocal supporters recognize it’s a big ask for those who are suffering under the weight of the economic downturn.

But supporters, including Barrett, said the pandemic revealed how important city services are during emergencies.

“I think we made a really good case to the community that this is a good time, that this is when people really need the city to be there, and it looks like they heard us,” Barrett said. “I just really think it shows how much of a cohesive community we have, that people were willing to make that sacrifice. And again, during a pandemic.”