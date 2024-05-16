Petaluma woman reported missing, last seen in Santa Rosa

Police are looking for a Petaluma woman who hasn’t been seen in a week.

Lindsay Kristine Krajecki, 43, was last seen May 8 near Doyle Park in Santa Rosa, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

She’s considered at risk because she doesn’t have medication for an unspecified medical diagnosis, police said.

Krajecki owns a cell phone but it’s been turned off.

Police describe her as 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, white tank top and orange pants.

Krajecki frequents areas of Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Sacramento.

Anyone with informaiton may call Petaluma police at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi