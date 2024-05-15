The empty black chair onstage behind Shannon Garay represented the seat at her dinner table once occupied by her son, Josh White, who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in October 2020.

“We need to know the signs of overdose and carry Narcan and know how to use it,” Garay said to a room of over 100 adults, parents and students at Casa Grande High School. “I'm so grateful you're here today to hear Josh's story and proud of you for coming to learn how you can save the life of someone in our community.”

Garay and a handful of local experts spoke at the May 8 event, billed by organizers as the first Narcan training and distribution of its kind at a Petaluma school.

Garay, who was the main speaker, talked about the teenager who “lived boldly” and who “befriended the kids who were not always accepted for who they were,” before she recounted her final moments with her son — and the community that grew from his loss.

One of the speakers included White’s boyfriend, Matt Fairley, who at the time was unaware of the signs of an overdose and was on the phone with him in his last hours.

Garay hopes such training in a school setting will empower parents, and especially youth, if they know what to do in the event of an overdose.

“Narcan saves lives,” Garay said minutes before the presentation, adding that her son’s death was preventable.

The nasal spray Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, which can also be injected, is the gaining wider use in everyday settings to immediately address opioid overdoses.

In 2022, there were 7,385 deaths related to opioid overdoses in California, of which 87% or 6,473 were fentanyl related, according to data from the California Department of Public Health’s California Overdose Surveillance Dashboard.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that cannot be smelled, tasted, or seen, but can be detected using test strips, said Shelley Alves, one of the speakers and health program manager for Sonoma County’s Department of Health Services. It is 50 times stronger than heroin, and 100 times stronger than morphine, she said.

Dangers of drug use today

The Casa Grande event was hosted by the Deviled Eggery, a community gathering place, along with Petaluma City Schools, Sonoma County Department of Health Services and Face to Face, a nonprofit founded to support people with HIV that expanded to give harm reduction-based care services such as Narcan trainings. Staff from Petaluma’s SAFE Team and Providence Medical Group were also on site.

“There’s no experimental drug use today. Experimental drug use can kill you, whereas back in the day, that wasn’t the case. It wasn’t laced with things you didn’t know,” said Lorie Violette, program director at Face to Face who later led the Narcan training for adults.

She has over 20 years of harm reduction work under her belt, which includes giving people tools such as condoms, drug test strips or connecting them to information to save lives. Early in her career, drug overdoses were “very seldom.”

Today, that’s not so much the case, she said.

“Lots more deaths than before — and also younger …. It used to be older, 50 and up, and then it kind of moved to like 30s to 40s. Now it's like 30 and below (are) a high number of people who utilize the services,” she said.

Local trends based on preliminary 2023 data show that drug overdose deaths are still high, but lower than pandemic-era levels. Overdose deaths for people 24 and under has trended down, dropping from 13 in 2020 to 5 in 2023, said Alves, of Health Services.

Most local opioid overdose deaths occur among adults ages 25 to 44, however deaths linked to overdoses are increasing locally for adults ages 45 to 64 and 65 to 84. Deaths have also increased in the local Latino population, Alves said.

More detailed data on local opioid overdose deaths was unavailable by late Wednesday morning.

In 2023, at a national level, opioid overdose deaths decreased for the first time in five years, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Overall drug overdoses in 2023 reached 107,543, a 3% decrease from 111,029 in 2022.

Vital training for emergencies

During the second half, students and adults went to separate rooms to learn how to administer Narcan and learn more about what to do in an emergency.

The first step, identifying an overdose, is easiest to determine if a person is unresponsive, Violette said. Instructors advised their groups to administer the spray in whichever nostril is available, and then provide a rescue breath by tilting the person’s head back, pinching their nose and breathing into their mouth, looking for their chest to rise.