Subscribe

Petaluma school graffiti investigated as hate crime

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 5, 2022, 7:42PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Elementary school vandalism involving a Petaluma boy is being investigated as a hate crime, police said Tuesday.

The boy is accused of using permanent marker to write a message on Meadow Elementary School’s handball court wall Monday evening, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Lt. Nick McGowan said the message was derogatory toward Black people and written in letters that were about 3 or 4 inches long.

A witness reported the vandalism about 5:45 p.m. Monday. He told dispatchers three juveniles were near the handball court and one of them wrote the message, police said.

Officers detained the boy, who was issued a citation before being released to his parents.

He’s in his early teens and his name wasn’t released because of his age.

McGowan said school staff later removed the message.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette