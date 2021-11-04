Petaluma school site preparing to host vaccination clinic for youngest students

On Oct. 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated vaccines for teachers and staff in California schools. By late September, Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris said at least 96% of staff in the districts schools had been vaccinated, with likely an even greater number vaccinated today.

Sonoma County health and education officials are preparing to roll out school-based vaccine clinics, targeting low-income school communities in an effort to inoculate 60% of the county’s 5-11 year-olds against COVID-19 by February.

The clinics, including two set to take place at Petaluma’s McDowell Elementary School, 421 S. McDowell Blvd., were scheduled even before a vaccine for the youngest age groups had garnered final approval from the Centers for Disease Control, demonstrating county leaders’ deliberate efforts to reach thousands more residents.

“It’s great for Sonoma County – that’s 37,000 additional people that are eligible to be vaccinated,” said Sonoma County spokesperson Matt Brown, adding that while the younger residents haven’t experienced the worst outcomes, many are still getting sick. “Some are ending up in the hospital. Beyond that, even if they’re not getting as sick as adults, they’re still able to spread the virus.”

The planned rollout of vaccines for some of Sonoma County’s youngest residents marks what could be the final front in a battle that started nearly two years ago, when COVID-19 first entered Sonoma County, leading to widespread societal upheaval and thrusting students into a remote learning environment for more than a year.

Less than three months ago, Petaluma schools welcomed students back into full classrooms for the first time since the pandemic began, leveraging masks, hand washing stations, air scrubbers and vaccine mandates for staff in an effort to ensure safety for students, many of whom fell behind during the pandemic.

“It’s been a massive undertaking to get students back to school,” said Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Matthew Harris. “But I think we’ve been pretty successful.”

Petaluma City Schools has reported fewer than 100 positive coronavirus cases since school started in August, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. And mask mandates in schools have helped limit canceled classes or missed time among the district’s 7,400 students, education officials have said.

The rollout of vaccines for students ages 5-11 comes six months after a similar effort to reach kids ages 12-15, a group that is now 60% vaccinated. Another 10% of the older group has been partially vaccinated since the shots were approved for that age group in mid-May, Brown said, adding that health officials expect to see a similar level of acceptance for the youngest group.

“We’re looking at 70% having at least one shot by February,” Brown said, referencing the Sonoma County Department of Health Services goal.

Health officials are directing parents to their primary care doctors and pediatricians, as well as area pharmacies, for the vaccines – “any place you’d go to get a flu shot for your kid,” Brown said.

But they are also partnering with the Sonoma County Office of Education to set up vaccine clinics at targeted sites throughout the county, including areas where a high proportion of students qualify for free- or reduced-price lunches.

“We’re looking at populations that are underserved and making sure that the vaccination gets to – that there’s equity in mind with the pediatric vaccine,” said Sheldon Reber, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Two clinics have been scheduled at Petaluma’s McDowell Elementary School, where 84.6% of students qualify for free- or reduced-price lunches. The first is 1:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 10. The second is 1:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Anyone in the school community is welcomed, said Harris, the district superintendent.

County health and education officials also plan to host webinars to answer questions, and Petaluma City Schools will push out more information in the coming days to parents as well.

“We’re going to send out videos that (the Sonoma County Office of Education) sent us … letting families know here are some options, here are some locations where you can get your child vaccinated,” Harris said.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.