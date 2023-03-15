Petaluma High School will have an increased police presence on campus Wednesday after threats made by students against the school were discovered in a shared document, police said.

Investigators are trying to identify those responsible for the “inappropriate content,” which included a threat to bring an assault rifle to school Wednesday, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

The investigation began about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after school officials notified police about the document, which was shared during class on a monitor and on laptops.

Police say the document was accessible to anyone who had its link and did not require names or credentials. It included comments referencing sexual assault and violence.

“The comments made throughout the livestream were random and it appeared the authors were attempting to top the previous one in terms of shock value,” police wrote in a Nixle alert Tuesday night.

Multiple students have been interviewed and the incident is still being investigated, officials added.

