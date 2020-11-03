Petaluma schools suspend athletics after reports of large weekend party

Seeking to avert a coronavirus outbreak among students, two Petaluma high schools suspended sports practices after learning a large party Friday reportedly drew dozens of teenagers in violation of county public health orders banning gatherings of more than 12 people.

Coaches at Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools shut down workouts over the weekend when the party came to light, Casa Grande football coach John Antonio said.

“It’s preventative. We haven’t had one kid test positive,” he said of his 150-student program. “Two weeks of no sports or a lifetime of a grandparent being gone because we wanted to have football practice? That’s stupid. That’s a no-brainer for me.”

Across town, Petaluma High School officials were making the same determination to shut down. The administration suspended team activities for “one week, maybe two” as it determines how many students attended the gathering, Petaluma football coach Rick Krist said.

“The bottom line is we have to follow the protocol based on where we live. Our county, we are still in purple,” he said, referring to the county’s place in the most restrictive tier of the state’s color-coded four-step reopening plan. “We have to be careful.”

Enforcement of public health orders is drawing increased scrutiny in Sonoma County, which has been unable to find an effective strategy to reduce the spread of the virus and join neighboring counties that have reopened schools and other portions of their economies. A civil enforcement program adopted by the county in late July has produced only three citations in the unincorporated areas of the county and supervisors disagree on whether to push for stronger enforcement measures or rely on more responsible self-policing.

“I think our data shows that gatherings have led to more cases and that has kind of been consistent in the past months,” said county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase. “It’s an area that we really want to focus on.”

Mase said on Monday she was unaware of the party on Friday night.

Under currently public health rules, gatherings of more than 12 people from more than three households are prohibited, Adam Radtke, deputy county counsel, said Monday. Smaller gatherings must adhere to guidelines for social distancing and facial coverings while attempting to limit the time groups are together, he said.

The teenage party in south Sonoma County was the third local gathering to draw attention this weekend as the county enters its ninth month of the pandemic. On Saturday, county code enforcement officers issued citations to organizers of a foot race in Healdsburg and posted a warning outside a private home in rural Santa Rosa after receiving a tip that the owners were planning a large Halloween party.

Students said the teen party in south county, held inside and around a garage, drew 30 to 50 people, although some reports on social media claimed attendance was significantly higher.

“I literally have heard from 30 to 300 and the (real) number is probably 50,” Antonio said.

Casa Grande cross country coach Carl Triola said his squad was just starting to get into a rhythm and workouts were drawing a strong cadre of underclassmen — not an easy thing during an unprecedented pandemic and distance learning. Breaking momentum now is hard, he said

“I sent a message (to parents) saying listen, some students made a choice to attend a party. I don’t know if there were cross country runners there, but it’s a small town and kids mingle,” he said.

Krist, like other coaches, expressed empathy for students who have been forced to make major changes to their lives during the pandemic. But he, too, lamented the decision of some to attend a massive gathering while Sonoma County continues to struggle to tamp down the spread of the virus.

“One of the things that I stated to the kids is I get that you are frustrated and I get that you need that, but there is a right way and a wrong way,” he said. “This is about people’s safety. That is our main goal here. ... I get that you want normalcy and you want these things, but we are in charge of our fate here and if you want a season, we have to make hard choices.”

Learning Saturday morning of yet another thing taken away was difficult for junior Casa Grande linebacker Antonio Bernardini.

“The day after the party we had scheduled workout so I was there,” he said. “Everyone that was at the party was getting turned away from practice, so I stayed after to talk to coach.”

Bernardini said he knew about the party but opted out.

“For me, it was really tempting to go,” he said. “Kids just want to feel normal, but it’s something we can’t be doing with COVID.”

Casa Grande junior safety and wide receiver Caden Cramer, who heard about the party but didn’t attend, agreed that players are not likely to point fingers at each other.

“Probably, looking back, it wasn’t the smartest idea to go. But I get why people went,” he said.

And Cramer didn’t blame the Casa coaching staff for sending everyone home for two weeks.

“We all pretty much understood (Antonio) was just trying to look out the for the team and the school,” he said. “If someone got sick from the party and ended up going to practice and ended up getting a bunch of people sick, that would be a big problem. Most of the people I talked to understood and trust our coach.”

The move comes two weeks after Marin Catholic, a private 800-student high school in Kentfield, on Oct. 19 suspended for two weeks its return to in-person instruction after reports of a party that drew some 50 students the prior weekend.

Petaluma coaches said it was prudent to take a timeout, despite the benefits they have seen in student-athletes who are able to work out and be together — albeit with social distancing and while wearing masks.

“This is not a punishment issue. This is a safety issue,“ Krist said. ”I have older coaches. We have people who are around older people at risk.“

And coaches said they have been largely supported by parents.

“The mental health is a big piece of this thing and being out there is a part of that healing. You want them to come out and feel the freedom of being out there,” Antonio said. “But for me, I just got a really nervous sense. I just don’t want to be part of some outbreak. If we are going to try to climb out of the purple (tier), I don’t want to be part of the problem.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.