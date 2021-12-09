Petaluma secures $750,000 in county funding for tiny home village

Sonoma County Supervisors this week agreed to contribute $750,000 toward Petaluma’s tiny home village effort, marking a funding milestone for the nascent housing project meant to serve the city’s homeless population.

County leaders awarded $2 million Tuesday for projects to combat homelessness in Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma and Guerneville as part of a local grant program funded with $1 million in general fund money and $1 million from the county’s settlement with PG&E.

In Petaluma, the money ensures solid financial footing for the city’s first tiny home village, curbing concern among some city leaders who worried that the 25-home community planned near the Committee on the Shelterless’ Mary Isaak Center could flounder without another cash infusion.

Local officials also point to the money doled out by supervisors Tuesday as a clear marker of the ongoing and critical shift toward a regional approach to the homelessness crisis.

“There has been a big shift, and we’re all working together to serve the entire community,” said Petaluma Housing Manager Karen Shimizu, crediting the leadership of the Board of Supervisors and the Petaluma City Council. “That has been a welcome change. For our most vulnerable members of the community, there aren’t geographic boundaries.”

The Petaluma City Council voted in July to set aside $1.7 million toward the tiny home village, comprising more than two dozen, 72-square-foot units and two central office buildings.

Recently dubbed The People’s Village, the community will cost $953,000 to construct, and the associated services meant to help residents transition to more stable, permanent housing will cost about $500,000 per year, Shimizu said. With plans calling for an initial, three-year program, the county funding was critical to ensure the project’s success, officials said.

“It makes the project – it fills the funding to make the project cover the capital costs and operations for three years,” Shimizu said. “We would not have had the operational funding to keep the project going for three years without the funding.”

Along with supplementing Petaluma’s People’s Village, the county will also help pay for a safe parking site in Santa Rosa, as well as create an 18-unit, tiny home village along the Russian River at the former location of George’s Hideaway on Highway 116 near Guerneville.

Supervisor David Rabbitt, who represents the south county, including Petaluma, said it was important for the county to use one-time funds on new projects, but he added that he could see other county funding streams being tapped to continue local projects in the years to come.

“These are important,” Rabbitt said, before pivoting to reference the county’s first tiny home village in east Santa Rosa. “I think what we learned from Los Guilicos is they serve a good role, a good purpose. Judging by what I see in Petaluma, at Steamer Landing, this can bolster living arrangements.”

Rabbitt, the senior incumbent on the Board of Supervisors, referenced the 2018 federal court decision out of Boise, Idaho, which prohibits government agencies from evicting residents from public property if there is no adequate shelter option in the agencies’ jurisdiction.

Adding more homes Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt said city and county leaders have been in talks about expanding Petaluma’s tiny home village by as many as eight units. Work has been underway to inspect the units, which could be donated by an outside group and brought into Petaluma. Discussions about the necessary infrastructure and corresponding service increases that would come with a larger village are ongoing, and no final decision has been made, Rabbitt said.

For Rabbitt, who acknowledged discomfort among some residents with traditional shelter settings such as the Mary Isaak Center, the key for communities seeking to comply with the federal ruling is to ensure a wide variety of housing options.

In Petaluma, where nearly 300 people are homeless, the city is locked in its own legal battle with residents of an encampment at Steamer Landing Park, a downtown space that has become a favored location for those who say they have nowhere else to go.

Since Oct. 5, the city has been barred by a federal judge from evicting the 15-20 encampment residents from public property, but a fence has been erected to cordon off nearby private land.

While that fight unfolds, city leaders hope to have at least a portion of The People’s Village, which will sit just a few blocks from Steamer Landing Park, complete by the end of the year.

The county funding will help immediately, and Mayor Teresa Barrett said she was happy to see hard work among staff and representatives to the regional homelessness body, the Continuum of Care, pay off.

“This just makes me so happy, and it also makes me very aware of all of the good work that’s been done on the Continuum of Care,” Barrett said, referencing Petaluma City Council member Kevin McDonnell, the city’s representative on the board, as well as former Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm.

Barrett said everything from fire service to water policy to homelessness can benefit from a regional approach. But she also praised city staff for their work in implementing local initiatives to address the problems in Petaluma, where the tiny home village is just the latest local effort to combat the growing homelessness crisis.

Council members have approved a $300,000 funding increase for COTS, the nonprofit homeless services agency; launched a mental health crisis response team and bolstered funding for the nonprofit Downtown Streets Team, which enlists homeless residents to clean up the streets in exchange for job aide, gift cards and other services.

Rabbitt said it’s unlikely the city, the region or the state will ever eliminate homelessness, but he joined city leaders in saying a strategic, regional approach is required to make progress.

“We’re really ecstatic about working together with all of the jurisdictions,” Rabbitt said. “I think the only way to get ahead of this is to work collaboratively.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.