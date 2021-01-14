Petaluma seniors stress, cut off from human touch in pandemic

While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic vary by economic status and some communities are hit harder than others, among seniors, loneliness is a common theme.

Carol Hoorn is an 86-year-old widow living in Petaluma. She says one of the hardest challenges for her this year has been missing her family, especially her granddaughters. An occasional outdoor visit is all there is to hope for right now.

“Since the pandemic, I have, like so many, become increasingly isolated,” Hoorn said. “Sharing a joke or good experience with a neighbor by phone, or just a wave of greeting, has a deeper, more satisfying meaning than before these difficult months.”

Hoorn has been active in the local literary scene and enjoys writing poetry, short stories and essays. During the pandemic, she’s appreciated the positive feedback she gets on Facebook, where she shares her work.

The political climate during the contentious election made things even harder and Hoorn has struggled to stay emotionally healthy. “I work hard to stay civil in any interaction, encourage laughter for myself and those I encounter,” she said.

Petaluma resident Linda Lipps is 70 and has a chronic autoimmune disease, so she’s been sheltering in place since March. The highly spiritual meditation guide loves to travel and was an active, social person before the pandemic hit.

Lipps was leading meditations, taking Spanish classes, going to the gym and engaged in the local arts and music community. She was a local activist concerned with social issues. Then her life came to an abrupt stop.

“I dealt with anxiety and minor depression at first,” Lipps said. “I missed seeing and hugging friends and family. I live with a wonderful husband, Peter, who is funny and smart, so I have not experienced the deep loneliness that many do.”

They occasionally greet friends while out walking their dog Oscar and she waves to neighbors while she’s gardening.

Lipps busied herself by helping out with the election and wrote thousands of cards to support progressive candidates. She participated in Zoom meetings with others who were also writing postcards and that helped her to feel more engaged.

She started a local meditation group. “I feel personally that it has kept me sane and more grounded,” she said. “It's one thing to have a personal spiritual and meditation practice, but much deeper and more powerful to do it with a group.”

Georgina Warmoth is an 81 year old Latina who is very active in the Petaluma community. She’s a member of the board of directors of the Petaluma Health Center and sits on its Spanish-speaking patient advisory committee as well. She’s also a member of the Sonoma County Latino Democratic Club. These meetings have kept her socially active but she misses the in-person interactions now that they’ve all gone virtual.

She does tele-visits with her doctor at the Petaluma Health Center now but says it’s frustrating because she likes the personal touch. “I like to see the receptionist when I go in, talk with them,” she said. “All the doctors, nurses and employees are doing a fantastic job in these very hard and dangerous times. For me they are heroes.”

Warmoth worries about the Latino families who fill many of the city’s local essential worker positions. She said they tend to live in multi-generational homes and she worries they run a higher risk of infecting the older family members. She feels that this is an important issue that needs addressing.

Warmoth was sad when she had to skip preparing the altars for the city’s iconic Day of the Dead celebration in November. She’s been doing this for more years than she can remember.

“I decided not to be involved this year because my age and my health put me more in danger,” she said. “Hopefully next year I will be part of this wonderful group of people that have been doing altars for so many years, too.”

Her biggest challenge this year was not being able to visit her son Arthur and granddaughter Alma in Seattle. “It makes me very sad not being able to hug and kiss my grandchildren when I get to see them, my daughter and son in law,” she said.

Local organizations are trying to help seniors with essential supplies like food and medicine. They’re also reaching out to those seniors who are self-isolating and feeling the brunt of a new loneliness. Loneliness can lead to depression and negatively impact a senior’s physical health. During the pandemic, even a phone call can be a life-line.

Elece Hempel, executive director of Petaluma People Services Center, oversees the senior programs that are intended to help those 60 and older to age in place. During the pandemic these services have become crucial for seniors.

Before the pandemic, the Senior Cafe was a place where seniors could go for lunch and to socialize with others. Many lament the loss of interaction and camaraderie as the lunches are now made to go.

Volunteers are also making phone calls daily to help provide a bit of human contact for lonely seniors. “Our You Are Not Alone program is a direct result of COVID. Seniors needed to have someone to speak to,” Hempel said. You Are Not Alone now calls over 1,000 seniors in Sonoma County, and more volunteers are needed.

Seniors, too, are looking to give back.

“My greatest hope is that we all will work hard every day to be kind and generous to those who are in need,” Hoorn said. “I will do one good deed a day, unobserved, if possible.”