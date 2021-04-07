Petaluma shelter inoculates dozens amid county-wide push to vaccinate homeless

As the minutes ticked by during a mandatory, post-vaccine observation period Monday at the Mary Isaak Center shelter, resident Sheryl Hunt thought of a quiet suburb two hours east.

It’s where her six grandkids are living, she said, and she hasn’t seen them in nearly two years, separated in part by the coronavirus pandemic. Clutching her new, starch-white vaccination card at the homeless shelter where she’s lived for the past few days, Hunt, 62, spoke excitedly of the prospect of seeing her family again.

“It’s been a long year, a hard year,” said Hunt, who also works with the public in retail. “The most important thing is seeing my grandbabies.”

Hunt was one of more than two dozen shelter residents who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during an afternoon clinic at the Mary Isaak Center.

Monday’s pop-up vaccination clinic was just the latest in a weeks-long, county-wide effort to secure COVID-19 vaccinations for the region’s homeless population, which has long been considered particularly vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Annie Nicol, a registered nurse and director of homeless services at Petaluma Health Center, helped facilitate the effort, which required weeks of planning in coordination with the Sonoma County Medical Association and Santa Rosa-based Fox Home Healthcare. The key ingredient was a small supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that is widely seen as the best option for those experiencing homelessness.

“The population is extremely transient and there are many transportation barriers, so it was necessary to offer this one-time vaccination rather than one now and another in two or three weeks,” Nicol said.

But the first pop-up clinic hosted by the Committee on the Shelterless, Petaluma’s leading homeless services provider and shelter organization, ended up with more vaccines than people willing to be vaccinated.

The effort inoculated 30 Mary Isaak residents and about a dozen others living on the street, said Shelter Services Manager Robin Phoenix.

That left nearly half of the day’s 80 doses unused, forcing staff and volunteers to scramble to find friends and family members so the leftover doses didn’t go to waste.

Committee on the Shelterless CEO Chuck Fernandez said last week they were expecting 60 doses, but the health organizations supplying the vaccines secured more than planned. A few shelter staff members said they expected they would have some leftover vaccine, as they did in previous vaccination efforts at Sonoma County congregant shelters, but were confident all shots would be used.

Phoenix said there’s been hesitancy among the shelter’s residents and other homeless individuals, which she attributed primarily to lack of trust, fear of needles or medical professionals and misinformation about the vaccine’s safety.

Still, Phoenix said she was pleased with attendance, which included several new faces and some prior residents who no longer lived on-site. To her, that signaled an opportunity to “build bridges” with homeless community members and a willingness to roll up their sleeves to the new vaccine.

“There has been a lot of misinformation about the vaccines, and a lot of conspiracies about it,” she said, summarizing prevalent attitudes she’s heard from residents at the Mary Isaak Center shelter. “But we have had people change their minds about getting a vaccine lately.”

Ian Leonard, 24, was among the first handful of people to line up, calling it an easy choice.

Before coming to the Mary Isaak Center shelter, Leonard was in a rehabilitation center for a month and before that, living in a car in Santa Rosa. He said he came to the shelter to take advantage of support services and avoid isolation, even though it meant being closer to people amid the deadly pandemic.

“I decided to get (the shot) because I’m just sick of hearing about people dying and of wearing masks,” Leonard said. “Social distancing is causing a real mental health and homelessness crisis because people can’t access the resources they need. I know it’s a long road to get back to normal, so if I can do my part to make it go away faster, then I will.”

Another resident, 40-year-old Michael Jarmunlak, said he lost his job amid the pandemic. He called the decision to get a vaccine a “no brainer.”

“I’m happy, I’m ready for this,” he said. “It feels like we’re not forgotten. And hey, the more of us that get it, the sooner we open up.”

The pop-up vaccination clinic was the latest salvo in COTS’ fight against the coronavirus. The shelter has been operating on strict COVID-19 protocols for more than a year, shaving down its capacity from 112 to 80 people when the public health crisis invaded Sonoma County last March.

Residents are required to undergo monthly COVID-19 testing, while masks, sanitizing and social distancing are strictly enforced. Even with those precautions, Director of Programs Jules Pelican said congregate shelters like the Mary Isaak Center still hold an element of risk. Since the pandemic reached Sonoma County, three Mary Isaak Center residents have tested positive for COVID-19, Pelican said.

“Quite honestly, there are a lot of people here. And the population changes every day, there’s always new people,” Pelican said. “So any added safety measure – and this vaccine is a big one – is a big deal.”

The county health department does not track how many of the county’s 2,745 homeless residents receive vaccinations, but hundreds have been inoculated since the state opened eligibility to those without shelter March 11, health officials say.

Dr. Loie Sauer, a Santa Rosa surgeon who helps operate the Sonoma County Medical Association’s vaccination sites for homeless residents, counted Monday’s Petaluma clinic among several similar mobile inoculation efforts in recent weeks.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the next phase of the county-wide effort, she said, with a clinic devoted to vaccinating unsheltered individuals in Santa Rosa.

“There’s a group of us going through the list of the shelters,” she said. “We’re really getting it done.”

