Petaluma shelters fill with seniors, weary evacuees

Francine Goodson has been through this before. And another time, before that. This week’s hurried evacuation from her Santa Rosa home marks the third time a wildfire has forced her to flee in four years.

She’s constantly prepared, she says, for the next worst-case scenario fire that has become a cruel fixture of autumn in Sonoma County. And so with each fire she grows more experienced, and even more exhausted.

“I can’t tolerate this any longer, I’m no longer comfortable where I live,” she said Monday, resting on a shaded picnic table in Petaluma’s Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. “I now long for cement instead of the trees in my backyard, it’s all just fuel for another fire.”

Like Goodson, Petaluma has been through this before. For the third time in four years, the city welcomed weary fire evacuees at shelters kept below capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 80-year-old Goodson was one of more than 250 occupying Petaluma’s three shelters Monday after the fast-moving Glass fire raced toward eastern Santa Rosa late Sunday night, triggering evacuation orders that have grown to include thousands of Sonoma County residents. As of Tuesday, the blaze topped 42,000 acres spanning Napa and Sonoma counties, according to Cal Fire.

City staff member Nancy Sands said the number includes only those in congregant shelters at the Lucchesi Community Center, the Veteran’s Building and the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. Several more people slept in their cars and RVs at these sites, while the city and county worked to place many more evacuees in hotel rooms in a bid to discourage crowding and maintain social distancing.

Three additional shelters opened in Petaluma by the end of Monday at faith-based locations, at Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, Calvary Chapel of Petaluma and New Life Christian Fellowship.

The three shelters themselves are operating at a third of their normal capacity in order to abide by health orders, said Public Works Director Jason Beatty, who also heads the city’s emergency operations center.

At the Fairgrounds, several evacuees counted Sunday night as their second, third, or even fourth time they’ve sought refuge at the central Petaluma property, which has become one of the city’s most important shelter locations.

But for Goodson, who has escaped the deadly 2017 Tubbs fire and last October’s Kincade fire, this latest evacuation was by far the most harrowing.

“This one was scarier than the other two because it was so fast,” she said. Unable to get to her RV stored at a facility near the fire in Santa Rosa, Goodson said she expects she will have to spend another night sleeping in her car, parked in the Fairgrounds lot.

Of the roughly 100 individuals housed in the property’s two congregant shelters, nearly all are residents of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa, which remains perilously close to the encroaching Glass fire.

Following a midnight evacuation, the group of seniors and caretakers spent hours on buses, forced to re-route to Petaluma after their original shelter at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds was evacuated in the early Monday morning hours.

“These four or five buses had to drive through flames on their way out of Oakmont, and they found their way here at about 4 a.m.,” Beatty said.

Constance Sablan, spokesperson for the Oakmont owners MBK, said the senior living facility has now been evacuated three times in as many years, with 51 of its 141 residents in assisted living. Those that were unable to find family or friends to stay with were shuttled late Monday afternoon to an MBK senior community in Stockton.

They were among the first to arrive that morning, sending volunteers and a pared-down staff scrambling.

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds CEO Dr. Allison Keaney said many preparations were left in place following the Walbridge fire earlier this summer, an event that acted as a kind of warm-up for the larger evacuations caused by the Glass fire.

“That was the first time we’ve set up a shelter in this COVID environment,” she said. “In normal times we would be able to take everyone in, but in this case we need to think about first-come first-serve and who is most vulnerable.”

Keaney said the Fairgrounds hosted close to 700 people following last year’s massive Kincade fire evacuations, estimating just 130 people at the location this year.

About 100 people sheltered at the Veteran’s Building in south Petaluma, including Bonin Suzuki, his parents and brother and sister. They arrived around midnight Monday, before the shelter reached its limited capacity.

The Rincon Valley family packed up important belongings in their van. They too fled the 2017 fires.