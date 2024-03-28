After the turn of the 20th century, the budding city of Petaluma wanted to attract new businesses. A public relations whiz established the city’s slogan and a grand annual festival, featuring the city’s most famous feathered promoters: the Petaluma Slick Chicks.

More than just publicists in chicken suits, the Slick Chicks were Petaluma’s traveling goodwill ambassadors. They welcomed visiting dignitaries to the city, attended state fairs and social gatherings, and represented Petaluma at important open houses and dedication ceremonies.

It all started when the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce hired on Herbert W. “Bert” Kerrigan, a “public relations genius” from San Francisco, to lure outside industries and aid the city’s economic prospects, according to the Sonoma Historian. Kerrigan arrived in Petaluma in 1918, and after exploring its promotional possibilities, his advice was to put all its eggs in one basket, literally.

Egg and chicken production was already well established in the city, thanks in large part to Lyman Byce and his Petaluma Incubator Company, which allowed for a greater supply of eggs. Kerrigan sought to capitalize on this impressive poultry production by luring people to start egg ranches in Petaluma and imploring Americans to eat only domestic eggs. To ensure the public would purchase Petaluma eggs, he labeled the city as the “Egg Basket of the World,” and got young women and girls to be the face of the industry.

Kerrigan established the first National Egg Day in Petaluma in 1918, featuring an Egg Queen with a brood of attendant chicks. The Egg Day celebrations grew each year, and included a giant plaster chicken and other amusing decor along with egg-centric food and activities.

According to a columnist in the Jan. 18, 1921, Sacramento Daily Union, the last Egg Day festival she went to included an egg barbecue, parade and varied entertainment. “The high school girls took part as chickens, and wore white dresses, covered with white feathers,” she wrote. “There were about 12 girls dressed like chickens and they would cluck like hens. One would find a piece of something to eat, then all of the other chickens would go around after her.”

The girls in chicken suits — referred to as “Chicken Girls” starting in the 1920s and then the “Petaluma Slick Chicks” by the 1940s — became the star attraction of Egg Day, and were soon featured in countless promotional photos and notable events.

Petaluma’s Slick Chicks, who were selected by the city’s chamber of commerce to be its representatives, would be found at numerous occasions distributing local egg information and favors to the public. Some of the events they attended included the Shriners' Convention in San Francisco in 1922, the opening of Hotel Petaluma in 1924, the World’s Fair at Treasure Island in 1939, the dedication of San Francisco Airport’s new international terminal in 1954 and the California State Fair in Sacramento in 1960.

The chamber of commerce’s Slick Chick program faded away in the late 1960s, and by the mid-70s Petaluma Argus-Courier columnist Bill Soberanes advocated for its return. According to his column on Sept. 1, 1977, Soberanes received an excellent response to his “Project Bring Back the Petaluma Chicks,” which garnered support from then-mayor Helen Putnam. The Petaluma chamber was besieged with young women wanting to be Petaluma Slick Chicks. Among their first duties were to take part in a special ceremony honoring San Francisco Giants star Willie McCovey.

The Slick Chicks revival didn’t last long, ending again by 1980. The original Egg Day festival that spurred it all had also been dormant for some time until Linda Buffo and others from the Downtown Merchants Association helped revive it in 1983, renaming it the Butter & Egg Days Parade, according to the April 23, 2003, Argus-Courier.

“Almost everything has its historical roots,” Buffo said in the article. “In the 1940s and early ‘50s, a number of local girls and young women enjoyed the title of Petaluma’s Slick Chick. We changed it to an event for children under 5 and renamed the winner the Cutest Little Chick.”

This year’s Butter & Egg Days Parade will be held April 20, 2024 — and while you won’t see the Slick Chicks doing their chicken dance to promote Petaluma, the Cutest Little Chick contest is still on for folks to see youngsters in creative chick costumes.

