Brilliant Special Olympics: The first annual Special Olympics Northern California unified field day was held at Petaluma High School on April 24, and It was a fantastic day for student athletes from preschool through transition participating in several fun events.

“Volunteers from various schools in Petaluma joyfully assisted all participants,” said Melinda Susan, South County Consortium director. According to Susan, unified events promote an inclusive campus culture and provide opportunities for students to learn from and uplift each other.

She thanked the planning committee: Beth Brown, community member and parent; Beni Comma, adapted P.E. teacher and PCS parent; Chris Langerman-Toves, South County Consortium special education teacher and PCS parent; and Mary Reynolds, PHS assistant principal.

It was a brilliant day for the athletes as well as the wonderful volunteers, staff, and parents, and we are still smiling!

SCOE Robotics Challenge: More than 450 elementary and middle school students from fourth through eighth grades will show off their problem-solving skills and creativity at the 21st Sonoma County Robotics Challenge on Saturday, May 4, at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa.

Presented by the Sonoma County Office of Education, the program is structured to engage students in applying mathematics, science, engineering, critical thinking, teamwork and oral presentation skills through robotics activities. Student teams from 25 schools and youth organizations will compete in eight events – all requiring skill in designing and programming autonomous robots– from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Petaluma area schools participating in the event include Grant Elementary, Kenilworth Junior High, Mary Collins at Cherry Valley, McNear Elementary, Penngrove Elementary, Petaluma Accelerated at McKinley School, Petaluma Junior High and Valley Vista Elementary.

More camp news: Meadow School spent a week at Mendocino Woodlands for sixth grade camp.

“Students slept in rustic wooden cabins, hiked through the redwoods, tackled group challenges, explored the stream for critters, and had meal duties--hopper, dishwasher, and more,” said principal Catina Haugen. “They even spent a day at the tidepools near Mendocino.”

In the evening, students took a night hike, enjoyed a campfire and skits, plus some folk dancing, Haugen added.

The Old Adobe Union School District's 47th annual sixth grade camp was held from April 20-26. The six-day camp is held at Camp Royaneh in Cazadero. Superintendent of Old Adobe Union School District Michelle Gochberg recapped the adventure explaining that their district camp is unique and a point of pride.

“It is our program that OAUSD staff members and community volunteers coordinate,” Gochberg said. “Camp hosts over 300 sixth graders from all five OAUSD schools, plus Penngrove from the PCS District. It is a rite of passage for our students. We provide a unique opportunity for our students to participate in day group activities, including hiking at Camp and along the Kortum Trail, a ropes course, archery, trust-building activities, and more.”

Students explore nature and their outdoor surroundings, gain confidence and independence, and develop connections with peers, according to Gochberg.

“It's a great send-off for our students before they leave us for junior high,” she said. “Many of our counselors attended our camp as sixth graders, and they currently attend school at Casa Grande, Petaluma High School, and various colleges. Over 100 incredible volunteers give back to our community in service to our students at camp, providing the experience of a lifetime!”

Student art show: On Wednesday, May 1, the Petaluma City Schools hosted the 2024 District Art Show at the Lucchesi Center. It was a night celebrating arts programs and PCS student artists.

Casa Grande High School’s culinary program provided light appetizers and refreshments, and the jazz programs from Petaluma High School and Casa Grande High School offered musical entertainment. The Kenilworth Robotics Program, supported by a Petaluma Educational Foundation impact grant, showcased their class projects with interactive activities.

Cinnabar round-up: Cinnabar School invites families to its kindergarten and transitional kindergarten round-up of the year on Wednesday, May 8 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Superintendent and Principal Ken Sillman said the event will include an overview of the campus’ free before- and after-school program, which is open from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. at no cost to the families. For more information, call the school at 707-765-4345 to arrange a tour or visit cinnabar.org.

Maureen Highland is executive director of the Petaluma Educational Foundation.