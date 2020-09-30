Petaluma speech therapists adapt to pandemic

When former Vice President Joe Biden began making campaign speeches, some misunderstood the pauses he uses while speaking. They’re actually tactics Biden utilizes to overcome a speech impediment he has had since childhood.

Biden’s mother told him not to let his stutter define him and he pushed past it and the bullying he encountered to become a highly notable statesman. Now he’s helping others to overcome this challenge.

Speech pathologists can make the journey easier for both children and adults who are struggling with speech impediments. Petaluma has several well-trained speech pathologists ready to help at Speech and Language Services of Marin-Sonoma.

The private practice has practitioners who work with children and adults with a variety of speech and language impairments. They provide assessments for diagnosis of speech, language, cognitive and swallowing disorders as well as providing treatments for those disorders.

Katie Baumbach, is one of their speech language pathologists.

“A speech pathologist can help treat and provide strategies to improve a person's quality of life,” she said.

When the pandemic-induced shelter in place orders began, they switched their in-person speech therapy to a tele-health platform. Baumbach said this was a huge change for them, but both therapists and their clients were determined to make it work.

“It has been amazing to continue to see progress even with a completely new platform,” she said.

In mid-June, they began seeing some of their clients in person in the Petaluma office. They’re keeping everyone safe with precautions recommended by the CDC and OSHA.

They have signed consent forms stating the risks of in-person services during a pandemic, and a health questionnaire is reviewed before each session. They do a temperature check and hand sanitization before and after each session.

Therapists complete the same questionnaire and temperature check, wear a face shield, a clear face mask, and gloves for each session and clean and sanitize all surfaces and toys between each session. They provide a face shield for their young clients who will tolerate wearing one during the session.

They aren’t taking in more in-person clients right now, but they are taking new clients via teletherapy.

Baumbach said that if you suspect a speech or language delay, it's always a good idea to consult with your pediatrician and ask for a referral to a speech pathologist for an assessment to rule out any delays or disorders.

If a 2-year-old is not saying 200 words by the end of their 2nd birthday, you may want to seek out speech services, Baumbach said.

“No one is too old to be assessed by a speech pathologist,” Baumbach said.

She explained that adults can benefit from speech therapy for many different reasons. An adult may stutter, have slurred speech (dysarthria) post stroke, have difficulty chewing and swallowing (dysphagia), they may have damage to their vocal cords or misuse/abuse of their voice, or they may have difficulty with cognition or language post brain injury, concussion, or stroke.

It’s helpful to have role models who have overcome a speech impediment. Biden works directly with young people who are overcoming stuttering and invited a young boy to speak during the Democratic National Convention.

“I think it's wonderful Joe Biden is shining a positive light on stuttering,” Baumbach said. “He’s increasing people's awareness and has made an impact on the lives of people who stutter.”

Baumbach also points out people like Gabby Giffords, who she notes has made incredible progress with her speech and language after a devastating brain injury suffered during an assassination attempt. She also mentioned Roger Ebert and Steven Hawking, who have used Augmentative Alternative Communication to communicate, and Ronda Rousey, who resolved her childhood apraxia of speech as a child.

“Any public figure who has created a successful life while living with a disability or different abilities makes a positive impact on people from all different backgrounds,” Baumbach said.

For those with speech impediments, Petaluma is rising to the challenge. Find out more at www.speechlanguage.info.