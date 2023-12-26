Local teams continue to thrive here in the final days of 2023. Below are some highlights from recent high school sports events in and around Petaluma.

Boys basketball

St. Vincent

The Mustangs continued their win streak with a 51-29 victory win over Credo, bringing St. Vincent’s record to a perfect 12-0 for the season. Lead scorers for the Dec. 22 victory included junior Justin Greco with 12 points, senior Cole Williams with 11 points and sophomore Jack Mountanos with 10 points.

St. Vincent was next scheduled to face Rio Vista in tournament play on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Petaluma

The Trojans got their fifth win in a row with a 54-51 victory over Archie Williams (5-5) on Dec. 23. The victory brought Petaluma to a 10-1 record for the season, as the Trojans looked to continue their streak in a Dec. 28 game against Ukiah (11-2) in the Sonoma County Classic.

Casa Grande

After falling 67-41 to Ukiah on Dec. 21, and then 71-34 to College Park on Dec. 23, the Gauchos are looking for a comeback as they enter the Sonoma County Classic tournament beginning Dec. 28. Casa (4-7) is set to first face Piner (7-4).

Girls basketball

Petaluma

The Trojans (4-7) fell 50-17 to Montgomery (8-2) in a non-league away game on Dec. 22. Petaluma is set to next face Sonoma Valley (8-3) Jan. 3 on the road, then Vintage (1-9) Jan. 5 at home.

Casa Grande

The Gauchos fell 62-43 in a Dec. 22 home non-conference game against Redwood, bringing Casa’s record to 6-4. The Gauchos are next heading into the West Coast Jamboree tournament beginning Dec. 28, and are set to face Union City’s James Logan High School (6-2) at noon.

St. Vincent

After falling 41-21 to Santa Rosa, the Mustangs are now 6-4 overall for the season and 0-2 for the North Bay-Redwood League. St. Vincent is next set to play Kelseyville (8-5) in a non-league away game Dec. 29 and return home Jan. 2 to face Technology (0-9).

Boys soccer

Casa Grande

The Gauchos fell to undefeated Cardinal Newman on Dec. 21, then went on to tie Roseland 0-0 Dec. 22 at home. Casa Grande’s season record now stands at 3-3-3, and the Gauchos are set to next face Sonoma Valley Jan. 10 at home.

Petaluma

Rancho Cotate defeated the Trojans 2-0 Dec. 19, bringing Petaluma’s overall record to 0-5-2 and Vine Valley Athletic League record to 0-3-1. The Trojans were set to face Windsor (5-0-1) Dec. 28 in a non-league home game, then Elsie Allen (4-3-1) Jan. 6 on the road.

Girls soccer

Casa Grande

The Gauchos are now 6-0 for the season following a 2-0 win over Montgomery on Dec. 21.

The first goal was scored in the first half by senior Lauren Reposa off an assist from freshman Emmy Gotshall. And in the second half, a shot by junior Stephanie Gines Alvarez ricocheted back to senior Katie Curran, who scored just before time ran out.

The Gauchos next are set to face Maria Carillo (2-3-2) on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. on the road.

Casa Grande now stands in first place for the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Petaluma

A 5-1 non-league game against Novato brought the Trojans’ record to 5-1-1 overall and 2-1-1 for league play. The Trojans are currently third place in the Vine Valley Athletic League and are set to next face Justin-Siena (2-1,1-1) Jan. 9 on the road.

St. Vincent

The Mustangs earned their first win of the season with a 4-0 shutout against John Swett on Dec. 22, bringing their record to 1-6. Johana Stone had a hat-trick, scoring 3 goals, while freshman Sidney Reagan scored the fourth goal for the Mustangs.

Not seeing your team here? Send news, highlights and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.