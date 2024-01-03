As the New Year brings us a fresh start, it also brings a fresh set of sports results. Below are some recent highlights from around the Petaluma high school sports scene.

Boys basketball

St. Vincent is continuing its best streak in team history, extending its undefeated win record to 15-0 this past weekend as the Mustangs took first place in the Waterford Winter Classic at Waterford High School. The Mustangs dominated every round, defeating Rio Vista 56-52, Millennium 54-28 and Big Valley Christian 65-56.

Josh Malik was named Tournament MVP and Sebastian Andrade was named All-Tournament. Andrade led in scoring against Big Valley Christian with 19 points, while Cole Williams scored 13 points and Jack Mountanos 16 points.

St. Vincent next opens league play at home, facing Ukiah (11-5) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5.

Petaluma won its first of the three-day Sonoma County Classic games against Ukiah on Dec. 28 by a score of 53-31. After falling short 48-45 against Cardinal Newman the next day, the Trojans took third place in the tournament after defeating College Park by one point, 62-61.

Elliot Blue led Petaluma with 22 points, while Andy Bai scored 15 points and Kieran Mannion scored 12 points. The Trojans are now an impressive 13-2 for the season.

The Trojans were set to play Sonoma Valley (8-5) Wednesday, Jan. 3 on the road, followed by a two-game home stand against Vintage at 7 p.m. Friday and against crosstown rival Casa Grande on Monday, Jan. 8.

Casa Grande (5-9) fell to Gilroy’s Christopher in the tournament’s consolation final with a score of 61-35. Ryan Rice, who currently leads the team with an average of 13.9 points per game, led in scoring for the Gauchos against Christopher with 11 points on the night.

The Gauchos are set to play Napa on the road Jan. 3 before returning home to play American Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

Girls basketball

After a 30-26 win against Las Lomas on Dec. 29, Petaluma put up a good fight against Anderson but came up short in the Opal Division championship game of the West Coast Jamboree on Dec. 30.

Sydney Martin earned all-tournament honors and led the way against the Cubs with nine points. Gianna Scaccalosi finished with eight points, while Emma Hale added six points.

The Trojans (6-8) beat Bethel (38-32) and Las Lomas (30-26) in the first two rounds. They’ll open Vine Valley Athletic League play at No. 7 Sonoma Valley (9-4) on Jan. 2 and are set to face Vintage at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at home.

Casa Grande lost all three of its West Coast Jamboree tournament games Dec. 28 and 29, falling 67-40 against James Logan, 49-40 against Grant and 57-44 against Dublin. The Gauchos were headed out on the road to face Napa (3-8) Jan. 3, then American Canyon (11-3) back at home on Jan. 5.

St. Vincent brought its season record to 6-6 after a Dec. 29 loss against Kelseyville with a score of 43-35. The Mustangs were next set to play 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at home against Windsor (3-11).

Wrestling

The Casa Grande wrestling team traveled to Reno and joined other wrestlers from around the western U.S. in the Sierra Nevada Classic. The boys placed 21st out of 91 teams from seven states, with two Gauchos earning 7th and 8th places individually.

Casa was next set to face Sonoma Valley in a Vine Valley Athletic League matchup on Thursday Jan. 4.

