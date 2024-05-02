With the final week of the regular season upon us, it’s time to reflect on what an amazing spring season this has been for local varsity teams, not least in baseball and softball. For example, the incredible accomplishments of Mustangs hurler Makayla Bignardi as described below.

Here are the some of the latest highlights from recent games.

Softball

St. Vincent

Pitcher Makayla Bignardi pitched yet another no-hitter and struck out 12 batters against Elsie Allen in Monday’s 15-0 win for the Mustangs. Bignardi also hit a triple on offense, as did Johana Stone. Meanwhile, Lidia Brady went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Izzy Badaglia also went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.

Petaluma

In a Vine Valley Athletic League matchup, the Trojans won 4-1 over Sonoma Valley last Friday. Lily Pardini got the win as she struck out nine batters and gave up four hits and a run over four innings pitched. Mya Gonzalez pitched three innings with three strikeouts and one hit. Lily Gemma scored twice for Petaluma, with Karlee Caldwell and Kaylee Caselli scoring one run apiece.

Casa Grande

Lila Partridge got a sixth-inning solo home run to give the Gauchos the 4-3 win over Vintage last Friday. Partridge also got the win on the mound, pitching nine strikeouts and giving up three runs and four hits. More details on the Casa Grande win can be found here.

Baseball

St. Vincent

The Mustangs swept Piner last week with a 6-0 shutout and an 8-5 extra innings win. Jack Mountanos, Nico Antonini and Jacob Troy each scored twice in Friday’s win, with Jack Davis and Josh Malik also scoring once and Dylan Dooley knocking in two RBIs.

Casa Grande

After splitting their two-game series with Justin-Siena, the Gauchos went on to get their second win in a row with a 7-6 nonleague victory over San Ramon Valley.

Off of five hits overall, Casa scored four of its runs in the fourth inning and the remaining three in the fifth inning. Danny Mercado got two hits, a run and two RBIs. Mateo Salazar, Jeffrey Rice, Kalen Clemmens, Austin Steeves, JT Summers and Alex Cruz also contributed with runs scored.

Jeffrey Rice earned the win as he gave up three hits and two runs over four innings pitched, and struck out five batters. Brady Laubscher, who pitched 1.2 innings, also struck out five batters. Drew Bugbee and AJ Ferrando also pitched an inning each, with Ferrando giving up San Ramon Valley’s other four runs.

Petaluma

The Trojans got three shutout wins in a row last week to take second place in VVAL play – locking in a 1-0 and 8-0 win over American Canyon and a 10-0 win over Maria Carillo.

In their Saturday home nonleague game against the Pumas, the Trojans scored six of their runs in the second inning alone. Bryce Billing and Dante Vachini each scored twice, and Ryan Landry, Rowan Ball, Sam Schnitzer, Sawyer Sheldon, August Cuneo and Finn Lindgren also contributed to the score.

Brayden Breen got the win, giving up two hits and no runs and striking out three batters. Schnitzer pitched two innings and gave up one hit, no runs and struck out three batters, while Jack Colby closed the game and struck out a pair of batters and gave up one hit.

Not seeing your team here? Send game highlights, stats and photos to amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com.