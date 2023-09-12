Editor’s note: the Petaluma Sports Roundup is a new weekly feature from Argus-Courier staff writer Amelia Richardson, presenting highlights from the diverse and exciting world of high school sports throughout Petaluma.

Coaches, parents and players wishing to share highlights from their teams are encouraged to contact Amelia at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com. Photos, box scores, quotes and play-by-plays are all welcome.

Volleyball

St. Vincent

The Mustangs (4-5) faced Credo High School Sept. 8 at home in a preseason game, where Credo defeated St. Vincent in five sets. Scores for those sets were 16-25, 25-21, 25-16, 18-25 and 16-14.

St. Vincent leaders for the game included senior Ava Sullivan with 15 Kills, four digs and two aces. Sophomore Johana Stone also had 32 assists, five digs and 15 aces.

The Mustangs begin league play at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Rancho Cotate.

Casa Grande

After winning 3-1 against Napa on Sept. 5, the Gauchos had three straight losses including their home conference match against American Canyon, and tournament matches against San Ramon Valley and Pittsburg. That brought Casa’s record to 3-7 overall and 1-1 for league play.

Gaucho leaders include senior Elyse Perez who has 23 serving aces and an average of one ace per set. Junior Alex Giacomini leads with 58 digs for the season, averaging 2.8 dogs per set, and 104 receptions. Senior Marissa Brody also has 35 kills, and junior Lila Partridge has 38 total blocks.

Casa Grande played its third league game against Petaluma on Sept. 13 before going on to play Sonoma Valley at home on Sept. 14, and Justin-Siena in Napa on Sept. 19.

Petaluma

After winning 3-0 against Sonoma Valley Sept. 7 as the Trojans opened league play, Petaluma dropped a series of tournaments on Sept. 9 against Carondelet (Concord), Tamalpais (Mill Valley) and The Bay School (San Francisco). Petaluma has a 12-9 overall record and a 1-1 league record.

League play continued with the Trojans going to Napa Sept. 12, followed by six home games including against Casa Grande at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and American Canyon at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.

So far for the season, sophomore Emma Schwappach leads with 324 receptions, 197 digs, 36 serving aces, an average of 0.8 aces per set and 4.1 digs per set. Sophomore Kaitlyn Kensinger has 24 total blocks, senior Lily Comma has 185 assists, and junior Sloane Shoop has 158 kills.

Cross Country

Petaluma and Casa Grande competed at the Bob Shor Invitational, hosted by Santa Rosa High School, Sept. 8 at Spring Lake. Other teams in attendance included Cardinal Newman, Montgomery, Santa Rosa, Rancho Cotate and Windsor.

Petaluma

For Girls Varsity, Petaluma senior Reilly Kreutz came in first place, setting a new meet record of 18:56 over the 2.97 mile course and breaking the previous record held by Leah Haley of Montgomery High School. Junior Kate Doherty finished fourth overall in the 31-runner field.

On Boys Varsity, freshman Maverick Kelly led as first finisher for the Trojans.

In the Boys Junior Varsity race, sophomore Masato Tallent was the first finisher for the Trojans placing 12th in a field of 58 runners. Juniors Caden Crayne, Miles Kenner and sophomore Colin Shaw finished just seconds afterward.

Casa Grande

The Varsity Gaucho girls won the meet overall, led my Avery Codington who came in second place with a time of 19:44. Emily Bendzick came in seventh at 21:21, Addison Fields came in 11th with a personal record of 22:12. Abigail Busch came in 13th place at 22:24 and Ella Coopersmith came in 14th at 22:32. Sarah Garcia finished 16th with a personal record of 22:39 and Stella Alvarenga finished 17th at 22:41.

The JV girls team was also the top placing team edging Santa Rosa 26-31. Finishing first was Melanie Garcia at 16:34, while Fiene Hubregtse came in third at 16:36. Lauren Blakely came in fifth with a personal record of 16:59, and Chloe Hartman also had a personal record of 18:01 while finishing eighth. Finley Ocodhain came in ninth at 18:10 and Olivia Alvarenga came in 10th at 18:40. Stacy Cruz finished 11th with a person al record of 18:50 and Elizabeth Atwood was 22nd at 25:15.

The Varsity boys finish second in the meet, led by Dylan Mainaris who came in third place with a personal record of 16:21. Kevin Hansen also had a personal record of 17:07 while coming in eighth place, as did Srihan Goli who came in 10th at 17:36. Alex Melin came in 13th at 17:57, Benton Lichty came in 18th at 19:15, Nathra Kem came in 19th with a personal record of 19:16 and Chris Negrete finished 26th at 20:16.

The JV boys finished in fifth place overall, led by Simon Kassis in fourth place at 13:22, Peyton Howe in 10th place at 14:03, Greg Belknap in 26th at 15:26, Christoper Campagna in 30th at 17:02 and Luis Intriago Cornejo in 31st with a personal record of 17:27.

Both the Trojans and the Gauchos are set to return to Spring Lake on Sept. 16 to compete in the competitive Viking Opener Invitational hosted by Montgomery High School.

St. Vincent

Boys Varsity has a meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at Spring Lake.

Girls Tennis

Casa Grande beat Napa 7-0 and then fell 2-5 against American Canyon, giving Casa a 1-1 record and a fourth place ranking for the Vine Valley League thus far.

In its first matchup, Petaluma fell 2-5 to Vintage, then went on to beat Sonoma 6-1. Petaluma ranks fifth with a 1-1 record.

Individual statistics were not immediately available.

Girls golf

On Aug. 29, Petaluma beat Vintage at Silverado Golf and Country Club with a 317-324 score. Petaluma senior Aubrey Freeman achieved a low score of 58, or 22-over-par, and was followed by Stella Jacobs, Grace Young, Jillian Drysdale, Maggie Giesea and Bailey Dougherty.

Petaluma also won against Sonoma Valley with a score of 288-326 on Aug. 31 at Rooster Run Golf Course. Low score of 48 was also from Freeman, who was followed in the lineup by Jacobs, Young, Drysdale, Giesea and Brooke Herman.

Giesea was runner-up with a 56, Drysdale and Young each followed with 59s while Jacobs and Herman each carded 66s.

Petaluma returned Sept. 5 to the Silverado Golf and Country Club, where the Trojans beat Napa 293-300. Overall low score was Napa’s Nicki Haubold with a 49, while Young had the low score of 54 for Petaluma.

Petaluma went on to play Casa Grande Sept. 12.

Press Democrat sports writer Gus Morris contributed to this report.

Not seeing your team here? Send results and highlights to staff writer Amelia Richardson at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com.