Petaluma staff at Copperfield’s Books votes to unionize

The staff at Cooperfield’s Books in Petaluma voted Friday afternoon to unionize in a nearly unanimous vote.

“Needless to say, we are ecstatic about the outcome of this election,” a post on the union’s Instagram said. “We’re all so proud of the effort and hard work we’ve put in, but there’s still much to be done.”

Copperfield’s Books, a Sebastopol-based chain of bookstores with nine stores across Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties, sells both new and used books with a book-buying program.

The vote tally consisted of 13 “yes” votes and 2 “no” votes. The unionized staff will begin drafting a contract and setting up its first bargaining meeting with Copperfield’s Books.

A statement on behalf of Copperfield’s Books was released last week ahead of the vote and said the company strongly believes it will be just as good without the need for a union.

“We believe that management has continuously demonstrated care for our employees, and we think creating a division between Management and Booksellers may be detrimental to our team,“ the statement said.

“Ultimately it will be up to our employees to make this decision, and we respect their views and the democratic election process. If they do vote to unionize, we will negotiate in good faith.”

This story will be updated.

