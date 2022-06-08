Petaluma Steamer Landing encampment in limbo

On a warm Monday afternoon, 68-year-old Robert Tournahu sits under a tree near his tent on the northwestern end of Steamer Landing Park, contemplating his now shaky future, after receiving a notice from the Petaluma Police Department two weeks ago that informed him and other nearby residents that they’d have to find someplace else to live.

“We don’t know where to go. Where are we going to go?” Tournahu said. “I have no clue.”

After a judge lifted a monthslong injunction against the City of Petaluma, Tournahu is now leading a group of 10 other homeless encampment residents in a countersuit to keep police from forcing them off the property. The suit was filed against city officials on June 2 to extend the injunction that's been in place since early October.

That injunction is set to expire June 10 after U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen opted to let it do so after city officials argued they had done everything they could to offer housing assistance and other resources to those at the encampment.

“The city is thankful that the court dissolved the preliminary injunction,” Assistant City Manager Brian Cochran said in a Tuesday email. “Beginning June 11 the city and its partners may enter the encampment to continue to assist those who need housing and services and to address the concerns of the community, such as the fire risk, potential contamination of water and other health and safety concerns of the entire community.”

On Oct. 5, a group of nearly two dozen people at the encampment filed a request in Sonoma County Superior Court to stop police from removing residents from the Steamer Landing site near the SMART tracks off D Street.

Chen granted the injunction, and has extended it three times. But on May 25, the residents received a notice from the Petaluma Police Department that said they would be removed from the site after June 10.

Melody Thornton, 58, one of those involved in the countersuit, said the latest eviction notice added to a string of recent hardships, after she lost her boyfriend Jack Caruso to a fatal heart attack just days before.

“I knew it was coming,” Thornton said of the potential upcoming eviction. “So I wasn’t all that surprised.”

Thornton is spending the week cleaning up her encampment area, downsizing her belongings and packing up. She plans to head to the People’s Village, a 25-unit interim housing community built adjacent to the city’s largest shelter.

“I don’t really want to go up there, but I also don’t want to be stuck with nowhere (to go),” Thornton said.

Encampment residents involved in the original injunction request — including Matthew Erickson, Janine “Ma” Naretto and Sarah Gossage — have since found alternative housing.

Attorney Colleen O’Neal, who is representing the residents in the lawsuit, said Chen’s decision to lift the injunction will mean those remaining at the encampment will be pushed to sleep on streets and under overpasses.

She said many of them say they cannot stay in congregate shelters like the COTS Mary Isaak Center due to issues with anxiety and other disabilities.

“We have asked for a sanctioned encampment — offering to move people to some other city property with garbage service, porta potties, hand-washing stations (and more),” O’Neal said in a text message. “The city refuses to even discuss a sanctioned encampment.”

Cochran confirmed the city has no plans for a sanctioned encampment in the near future, but said COTS, the Downtown Streets Team and the Sonoma County Mental Health Services Team will continue to collaborate with encampment residents on services and other shelter options.

In Sept. 2021, Petaluma leaders declared a shelter crisis in the city, a decision that came two months after City Council members agreed to spend $1.7 million in federal coronavirus relief money on housing solutions.

In Nov. 2021, the city committed another $1 million toward the installation of People’s Village, which includes utilities and services for mental health and employment, as well as overnight security and case managers.

Petaluma also received more than $15 million in California funding through its Project Homekey program, which supports the creation of 60 permanent supportive housing units at the former America’s Best Value Inn site on Montero Way.

A hearing to decide whether an injunction will be reissued is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. June 10 in the U.S. District Court of San Francisco.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.