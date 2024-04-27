This Sunday, April 28, is the annual Petaluma Antique Fair. Those planning on driving to or through the downtown area should know that certain streets and parking areas will be closed for the event, beginning early in the morning.

According to the Petaluma Police Department, the following areas will be closed ‒ with parked cars towed away ‒ from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

* Fourth Street/Kentucky Street between B Street and Washington Street.

* Western Street between Keller Street and Petaluma Boulevard.

* The A Street Parking Lot.