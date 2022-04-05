Petaluma students learn at FFA state convention

After two years of virtual conventions with poor participation, Petaluma FFA members were able to once again gather, network and learn with their counterparts from around the state at the 94th California FFA State Convention in Sacramento. Twenty-one Petaluma students participated.

Almost 6,000 FFA members from Calexico to Crescent City descended upon the state capital to conduct the annual business of the association. Students were able to better themselves through leadership development workshops, get inspired by outstanding guest speakers including Dr. Adolf Brown who challenged the attendees to find their “Why” and Dale Brisby who encouraged members to use the work ethic taught through FFA to be successful in whatever they choose to do.

Members were able to celebrate the work of members throughout the state in proficiency areas, highlighting the work in Supervised Agricultural Experience Projects and recognize the winners of multiple scholarships and public speaking awards. Petaluma High 2021 graduates Logan Pomi and Samantha Gambonini were among those recognized on the statewide stage.

Pomi was honored as the state winner of the Beef Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency award. Pomi’s project consists of registered Hereford and commercial beef cattle that she has grown over the past 10 years starting as a member of the Tri Valley 4-H.

She submitted an application that was evaluated at the local, regional and state levels where her knowledge, financial and management records were highlighted.

In February, she was recognized as a state finalist and invited to an in-person interview. Pomi advances to the National FFA level to again be evaluated and hopefully be selected as a National Finalist and invited to the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. She is currently continuing her education at the University of Idaho.

Gambonini, a freshman at Washington State University was selected as a state FFA scholarship finalist and invited to be interviewed during the convention. She was awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Zenith Insurance Company.

Both Pomi and Gambonini had participated in the state convention virtually during their junior and senior years and were on the Petaluma state champion Dairy Cattle Evaluation Team.

Junior Clayton Cincera was also recognized for his outstanding work at the Beretta Family Dairy, and recognized as one of three state finalists in Dairy Production Placement Proficiency. This area is reserved for students who are employed by agricultural businesses or farms and ranches. Experiential learning is highlighted in the award area, and students submit applications highlighting their learning, hours of labor, and improved skills. It was Cincera’s first year applying in the category.

Junior Haylee Panter and sophomoreTaylor Yount served the local chapter as delegates debating proposed Constitutional amendments and electing the new slate of State FFA officers.

Other Petaluma atendees had the opportunity to participate in leadership development workshops presented by the state's agricultural colleges including CSU Chico, Fresno, Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and UC Davis.

Students were also introduced to opportunities in further education in agriculture at a multitude of community colleges and universities from around the United States.

The convention general sessions also brought perspectives from supporters like the CEO of Raley’s Foodstores, Keith Knopf, California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johannson and former California State FFA Officer Erica Flores. Members and guests were also inspired by the retiring addresses from outgoing state FFA officers, each of whom delivered heartfelt stories of overcoming adversity to be successful.

The conference served as a huge battery recharge for Petaluma Advisors Jake Dunn and Kim Arntz who both truly missed the opportunity to travel with students over the past two years.