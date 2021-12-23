Petaluma students offered rapid tests upon winter break return

Officials with the Petaluma City School District announced that students and staff will be offered free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, in an effort to ensure a safe return to school after winter break amid the surging omicron variant.

In a letter to parents this week, district officials said tests will be available for pick-up at the district office and at the McDowell Family Resource Center beginning Dec. 28.

“With your help, we can keep our staff, students, and families safe and healthy as we start the new year,” district officials said in the letter.

Students and staff are asked to take two tests before returning to campus after break, the first test to be taken three days before return and the second test one day before return to school.

Pickup times will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 28, 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 29 and 7 to 8 a.m. Jan. 3.

Officials advised that if students do show coronavirus symptoms or have a known exposure, they should opt for a PCR test and notify the school before returning to class.

Petaluma City Schools District Office, 200 Douglas Street – Pick up is around the corner from Keny's Donuts, next to the PCS Boardroom. McDowell Family Resource Center,421 S. McDowell Boulevard – Pick up is in the Southeast corner of the McDowell Elementary parking lot

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.