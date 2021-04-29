Petaluma students write about lessons learned during coronavirus pandemic

The Argus-Courier asked students to write about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following are some of their responses in their own words.

Four children from Petaluma’s Fisher family have attended three different schools remotely. With the exception of kindergartner Walden, the stories were written by the students. Walden, 5, had a little help from mother Lindsey.

WALDEN FISHER

Age 5, transitional kindergarten

On the iPad when you get to talk, a green square lights up and that’s weird because that doesn’t happen in real life. You know how there’s little green squares that light up when you’re talking? Well, I have an idea: Why can’t we just be in one big square, all together, with Ms. Sarlatte? (She’s my teacher). That would be better because we could be next to each other and not be heads all alone in boxes. One thing I learned in TK is: If you’re very loud, you get muted. I’m very excited we will be able to play on the playground in TK when I go to school for real. I got to see my classroom two times and it is so, so, so awesome! It’s very big and very beautiful and has art on the walls. My teacher, Ms. Sarlatte, is also very beautiful and I love her.

MILO FISHER

Age 9, fifth grade

Usually at school I would wish I was at home, but now that I’m at home all the time, it’s harder than I thought it would be because I still have to do my schoolwork and it’s hard to focus when I have my family all around me and I want to hang out with them. The good thing about the pandemic is that I’ve gotten to spend more time with my family. We’re not so busy as we usually are. Every day, I get to hang out with my brothers. We go hiking and play at the park. I like being able to stay in my pajama pants all morning and to be able to climb into my bed to read books whenever I need a break. The bad thing about not being able to go to school is that at school I get to be around my friends all day, but when I’m at home, the only interaction I have with friends is on Zoom, which is not nearly as good. I also don’t get to bond with my teacher like I wish I could because the only time I see her is when she’s teaching us in Zoom. There isn’t time to talk and spend time together like I like to do at school. I can’t wait to go back to in-person!

DUNCAN FISHER

Age 11, sixth grade

Being isolated from my peers has been really, really hard. Before the pandemic, I played sports and did theater, so I got to be around other kids my age all the time. During the pandemic, except for a few masked bike rides with one friend and a couple short, masked visits with another friend, I have been completely isolated from face-to-face socialization with my friends. I’m limited to digital platforms, like Zoom and Discord. I am the kind of kid who usually loves school and always takes pride in getting my homework done on time, but the longer I am in distance learning, the harder it is to stay motivated. For the first time in my life, I have had late and missing assignments, making me feel discouraged about myself as a student. I hope that next year, when the pandemic is hopefully over, we can be back in-person full time.

WYATT FISHER

Age 15, ninth grade

Academically, it has definitely been hard to stay invested and focused, but socially it was nice, at least at first, to not deal with the pressures of the school environment. I think I would be a little happier about distance learning if it weren’t for the fact that high school grades are important for my future. My academics have definitely suffered during distance learning. To be honest, socially, it was actually a relief to go into shelter-in-place last spring because the eigth-grade social environment was often unpleasant and stressful, but at this point, nearly at the end of my freshman year of high school, I am feeling increasingly isolated. I’m looking forward to returning to in-person school. It’s been nice to start sports again (I run cross country and track) because it gives me an opportunity to be around people my age in-person, but it is harder to connect and make friends while distanced and masked. I know that my teachers have been working incredibly hard to make distance learning work, but it is challenging for teachers to connect with students, and for students to connect with the material, when learning is based on Zoom and PDFs.

Petaluma High School Senior Paul Leoni. (COURTESY OF PAUL LEONI)

PAUL LEONI

Senior, Petaluma High School

Trading in my known academia for an 11-inch Chromebook was an enlightening experience. While I am an engaged, socially and civically active Petaluma High senior, I too have felt the isolating effects of virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of having 90-minute classes from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., I attend 60-minute classes from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. In this rushed environment, teachers have inadequate time to deliver the necessary curriculum, and students find it significantly more difficult to ask questions, receive personal guidance, and comprehend complex subjects. Virtual classrooms also undermine the accountability standards that help maintain educational performance across California.