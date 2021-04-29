Subscribe

Petaluma students write about lessons learned during coronavirus pandemic

EDITED BY ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 29, 2021, 6:13AM

The Argus-Courier asked students to write about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The following are some of their responses in their own words.

Four children from Petaluma’s Fisher family have attended three different schools remotely. With the exception of kindergartner Walden, the stories were written by the students. Walden, 5, had a little help from mother Lindsey.

WALDEN FISHER

Age 5, transitional kindergarten

On the iPad when you get to talk, a green square lights up and that’s weird because that doesn’t happen in real life. You know how there’s little green squares that light up when you’re talking? Well, I have an idea: Why can’t we just be in one big square, all together, with Ms. Sarlatte? (She’s my teacher). That would be better because we could be next to each other and not be heads all alone in boxes. One thing I learned in TK is: If you’re very loud, you get muted. I’m very excited we will be able to play on the playground in TK when I go to school for real. I got to see my classroom two times and it is so, so, so awesome! It’s very big and very beautiful and has art on the walls. My teacher, Ms. Sarlatte, is also very beautiful and I love her.

MILO FISHER

Age 9, fifth grade

Usually at school I would wish I was at home, but now that I’m at home all the time, it’s harder than I thought it would be because I still have to do my schoolwork and it’s hard to focus when I have my family all around me and I want to hang out with them. The good thing about the pandemic is that I’ve gotten to spend more time with my family. We’re not so busy as we usually are. Every day, I get to hang out with my brothers. We go hiking and play at the park. I like being able to stay in my pajama pants all morning and to be able to climb into my bed to read books whenever I need a break. The bad thing about not being able to go to school is that at school I get to be around my friends all day, but when I’m at home, the only interaction I have with friends is on Zoom, which is not nearly as good. I also don’t get to bond with my teacher like I wish I could because the only time I see her is when she’s teaching us in Zoom. There isn’t time to talk and spend time together like I like to do at school. I can’t wait to go back to in-person!

DUNCAN FISHER

Age 11, sixth grade

Being isolated from my peers has been really, really hard. Before the pandemic, I played sports and did theater, so I got to be around other kids my age all the time. During the pandemic, except for a few masked bike rides with one friend and a couple short, masked visits with another friend, I have been completely isolated from face-to-face socialization with my friends. I’m limited to digital platforms, like Zoom and Discord. I am the kind of kid who usually loves school and always takes pride in getting my homework done on time, but the longer I am in distance learning, the harder it is to stay motivated. For the first time in my life, I have had late and missing assignments, making me feel discouraged about myself as a student. I hope that next year, when the pandemic is hopefully over, we can be back in-person full time.

WYATT FISHER

Age 15, ninth grade

Academically, it has definitely been hard to stay invested and focused, but socially it was nice, at least at first, to not deal with the pressures of the school environment. I think I would be a little happier about distance learning if it weren’t for the fact that high school grades are important for my future. My academics have definitely suffered during distance learning. To be honest, socially, it was actually a relief to go into shelter-in-place last spring because the eigth-grade social environment was often unpleasant and stressful, but at this point, nearly at the end of my freshman year of high school, I am feeling increasingly isolated. I’m looking forward to returning to in-person school. It’s been nice to start sports again (I run cross country and track) because it gives me an opportunity to be around people my age in-person, but it is harder to connect and make friends while distanced and masked. I know that my teachers have been working incredibly hard to make distance learning work, but it is challenging for teachers to connect with students, and for students to connect with the material, when learning is based on Zoom and PDFs.

Petaluma High School Senior Paul Leoni. (COURTESY OF PAUL LEONI)
Petaluma High School Senior Paul Leoni. (COURTESY OF PAUL LEONI)

PAUL LEONI

Senior, Petaluma High School

Trading in my known academia for an 11-inch Chromebook was an enlightening experience. While I am an engaged, socially and civically active Petaluma High senior, I too have felt the isolating effects of virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of having 90-minute classes from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., I attend 60-minute classes from 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. In this rushed environment, teachers have inadequate time to deliver the necessary curriculum, and students find it significantly more difficult to ask questions, receive personal guidance, and comprehend complex subjects. Virtual classrooms also undermine the accountability standards that help maintain educational performance across California.

I often attend Zoom classes during which 75% of students have their cameras off. The luxury of muting a microphone or turning off a camera is nonexistent in a physical classroom, as is the ability to Google an answer key or sleep through class. In a productive learning environment where phones are prohibited and students are seated at desks, we are held accountable for our participation.

The foundation of effective learning — that is, focus — is strengthened rather than suppressed. Distance learning is trying to be a one-size-fits-all solution to the diverse educational needs of American students. I recognize my privilege in receiving an education, but today I expect my weak internet connection to consistently interrupt the limited learning time I am granted.

But even in the midst of disease and disruption, there are reasons for hope. The hope of herd immunity as we vaccinate the American people. The hope of safe, in-person learning as the CDC continues to report on minimal transmission rates within schools. And the hope of a brighter tomorrow as we strive to place science and data above our fears, today and always.

Henry Kullberg found time to hike and explore during the pandemic. (COURTESY OF HENRY KULLBERG)
Henry Kullberg found time to hike and explore during the pandemic. (COURTESY OF HENRY KULLBERG)

HENRY KULLBERG

Senior, Petaluma High School

My experience over the past year has been freeing and extremely positive. I love school and have been sad to have to deal with a shell of what is normally a great year for high school students. But, I have moved away from the school aspect and spent my time exploring the beautiful state we call home. I am an Eagle Scout, have spent more time backpacking, mountain biking, skiing, and traveling over the last 12 months than I have my whole life. Those experiences are now what will define my senior year for me. Due to not being at campus, I learned school, when boiled down to just the teaching, takes only a portion of the time usually spent. So, I have been able to keep up a 4-plus GPA with honors and AP classes while still enjoying the natural beauty of the nation we live in. Some memorable moments would be the van trip I did to Mammoths Lakes for a week during school, spending a week in Joshua Tree National Park, backpacking in the Trinity Alps, and racing mountain bikes in places like Ashland and Shasta. This year was different, but I will never forget what it allowed me to do.

Rachel Gauer learned to maximize her time and spend more time with the people she loves. (CASA REVISTA PHOTO)
Rachel Gauer learned to maximize her time and spend more time with the people she loves. (CASA REVISTA PHOTO)

RACHEL GAUER

Senior, Casa Grande High School

Overall, the pandemic has impacted my day-to-day life significantly. As a senior, all of the school activities I had been looking forward to were suddenly taken away from us. It has been difficult to realize that I will never have any of the traditional senior year memories that the classes before us got. However, as difficult as this realization has been for me, I have made the best of distance learning and can conclude that I overall have really enjoyed the past year. The shorter classes and more flexible schedule has prepared me more for college next year, as I have more freedom yet more responsibility in completing my work. Additionally, I have enjoyed the freedom of school from home. I have spent way more time with my family and the few people I chose to let into my pandemic "bubble," which has been so great considering I am planning on moving to college in the fall. I have taken note of all of the wasted time that used to be in my day-to-day life: the time spent getting ready, my 20-plus minute commute to school, and an extra three hours in instructional learning. Though it has been difficult to face the unfortunate ending to my high school career, the pandemic has allowed me to maximize my time and spend more time with those that I love.

Abby Bedell missed her best friend. (COURTSEY OF ABBY BEDELL)
Abby Bedell missed her best friend. (COURTSEY OF ABBY BEDELL)

ABBY BEDELL

Senior, Casa Grande High School

When we first went into lockdown in March of 2020, I thought it was going to be great because we got an extra two weeks of spring break from school. After those two weeks were up I was ready to go back, but I later learned that we weren't going back at all, and at first I thought, “Oh this won't be that bad.” But boy was I wrong. Doing distance learning for the first time was quite strange and, quite frankly, it still is. Having the option to participate in the online class was nice at first because I believed it wouldn’t affect my grade. I started to notice that after a while it did. Online school became a drag, and I felt that school was no longer fun for me. Once my junior year ended, I had high hopes I would have a normal senior year. During summer, I wasn't really allowed to hang out with my best friend because of the new rules, and both of our parents didn't feel comfortable having us hangout. It felt like torture. I haven't seen my best friend since. When the new school year was approaching, I found out that we would have to continue with distance learning and that there was nothing planned for the seniors that was school affiliated. That was a total bummer. I feel that the only good thing that came out of the lockdown and COVID-19 was meeting my boyfriend. This whole pandemic has brought us closer than ever and also new types of relationships with my family. As I sit here sharing my story with you all, I am still hoping that my school plans something senior related so I can finally feel like I am high school senior.

Allison Haney’s busy lifestyle changed dramatically. (COURTSEY OF ALLISON HANEY)
Allison Haney’s busy lifestyle changed dramatically. (COURTSEY OF ALLISON HANEY)

ALLISON HANEY

Senior, Petaluma High School

I wouldn’t say the year started off on a negative note, but things definitely didn’t get better. There were many internal struggles I had to overcome as 2020 progressed into the devastating pandemic it is known as today. I’m a strong, willful person but COVID had sent my optimistic soul into a deep, dark trench of self inflection. As an 18 year old growing into my big girl adult trousers; having to be forced into a strict isolation made me lose any sense of direction as to what my future goals were to look like. I have...no, HAD a busy lifestyle which I enjoyed. It kept me on my feet, active, my mind was constantly reeling and maturing; the pandemic halted that. Any form of happiness began rapidly drifting away as I would spend more time alone in my room not being able to interact with those who keep me a stable socialite. I felt lost, depressed, overwhelmed even when I was doing nothing - like my life just veered off course with a sharp turn into a muddy ditch. I felt worthless. I’ve never experienced depression before until the pandemic hit its peak with all the news stories and information circulating throughout social media. I am a competitive rhythmic gymnast and I haven’t been to practice in three months. I used to go every day and I simply don’t have the energy to even do the smallest tasks. The pandemic ruined my mental health. From feeling normal to all of a sudden having my entire life ripped away from me in just two months was the worst feeling. Despite all of these changes, I have found myself a stable routine and discovered a positive self-growth journey. Maybe that’s one good thing that came out of the pandemic. Spending hours upon hours with yourself 24/7, you begin to learn a lot about who you are as an individual and who benefits your life as well as who doesn’t. Knowing that there are others in my situation - not having a senior prom, graduation plans will be different, feeling lonely - is just all part of the deck of cards that we were all dealt. Knowing that the worst with this pandemic has (hopefully) passed, and we can finally get on with our lives, is the light at the end of the tunnel that we all need. I feel older just by how much I’ve endured over the year of 2020. Would I go through it all again? Absolutely never, but it taught me that I can prove myself to overcome anything. I’m glad I made it.

AIVA LEMESH

Senior, Casa Grande High School

In the earlier stages of the pandemic I was very pessimistic towards everything in my life as I’m sure lots of people were. I was disappointed that my senior year of high school, and all of the festivities that come with it, was taken away from me. Overall, I was pretty upset about how things were not the same as they used to be. I went through periods of feeling completely paranoid, isolated and alone, even though everyone was going through the same thing. But despite all of the negativity surrounding me during COVID, I have learned how to better appreciate the people that have always been there for me like close friends and family. My family has grown a lot closer during this time, and I have realized how lucky I am to have a roof over my head, especially in the middle of a world crisis. I have also been able to spend more time outside and participate in activities such as camping, hiking and learning how to surf during lockdown. My heart goes out to the people still struggling from the effects of COVID-19 and I hope this whole thing will settle down soon, and the world will progress in all aspects.

Kelsey Ferrando, second from left, was motivated by joining teacher Lynne Moquette, far left, in helping feed needy families through Una-vida. Also shown at the Petaluma Food Bank, are student helper Ryan Giaccomini and a Food Bank employee. (COURTESY OF KELSEY FERRANDO)
Kelsey Ferrando, second from left, was motivated by joining teacher Lynne Moquette, far left, in helping feed needy families through Una-vida. Also shown at the Petaluma Food Bank, are student helper Ryan Giaccomini and a Food Bank employee. (COURTESY OF KELSEY FERRANDO)

KELSEY FERRANDO

Sophomore, Casa Grande High School

When COVID began last March and our entire world shut down, I became down and not motivated. To give you some background, I am a fairly extroverted student who thrives on being around others. So, this drastic change was difficult for myself and for others. After a while of laying in bed and staring at my phone for hours on end, I decided to reach out to one of Casa Grande’s most admired teachers, Lynne Moquete. We met (socially distanced and masked up of course) and she told me about her organization, Una-vida which feeds needy families in Petaluma and the greater Sonoma County. I got started a week later in her garage with a few volunteers. Now a year later, I have helped out every week. Volunteering was my savior in lockdown from feeling out of sorts and bored. I have also found a new purpose in life. On top of volunteering, I got a job at Baskin Robbins as an assistant cake decorator. I have learned so much from my talented boss, Samantha Mahan, and have made many new friends. It has been really difficult trying to learn over Zoom and dealing with the disconnect of my peers and teachers. But, I adapted like many others and accepted that this was the new norm. I am lucky to be back attending school in person. The biggest lesson I have learned during COVID has been the importance of community. Even in a lockdown order, we will make it work as a community to be there for one another and lend a helping hand.

Isabella Lakatos (right) managed to overcome COVID losses through the help of friends like co-workers Stacy Zaporozhtseva (left) and Indika. (COURTSEY ISABELLA LAKATOS)
Isabella Lakatos (right) managed to overcome COVID losses through the help of friends like co-workers Stacy Zaporozhtseva (left) and Indika. (COURTSEY ISABELLA LAKATOS)

ISABELLA LAKATOS

Senior, Casa Grande High School

There is not a linear answer to how I have responded to this unpredictable year. I have held it together. I have attended my Zoom classes, I have committed to college, I have excelled in my extracurricular responsibilities, and I have maintained a rigorous schedule. But most of it has been an appeal to my perfectionist nature, to society’s expectations, and for survival. There is not a single person who hasn’t felt a loss this year. Both the small: the closure that comes with the trivial events of my senior year, the social capabilities that come with stimulation, the outlet of sports, the security of my job, and the big: my distanced peer, my papa, and an 18-year-old friend. Each loss carried its own, unique grief. Whether I was grieving a life or an experience, this year was foreign, it was raw, and it hurt. I have handled COVID in all of the right and wrong ways, on a day-by-day basis, and with little expectation, but if I could relay one concept that I have learned this year, it would be that growing pains are not always physical. Change is tumultuous, painful, scary, and exciting, but it's inevitable.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette