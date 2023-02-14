Petaluma tax expert weighs in on how non-citizens can file their state and federal taxes

Tax season is upon us and regardless of one’s status, tax experts advise that anyone who has an income should file state and federal taxes.

Tax accountant Cynthia Enriquez offered suggestions Friday to help those who make less than $70,000 per year or are in the country without legal permission file their taxes this season.

This year’s tax filing deadline for Sonoma County residents is May 15, which was extended from the normal April 18 deadline, due to the severe winter storms that struck this region in early January, according to the IRS.

“In order to file taxes, you need to have income. Income means earned income or passive income and that can be from having a job, being self employed or having investments,” said Enriquez, who has an office in Petaluma where she works as an enrolled agent at a CPA firm.

According to the IRS, an enrolled agent is “the highest credential the IRS awards” and requires passing a rigorous three-part exam and continued education every three years to maintain her “elite status.”

Enriquez is offering free tax preparation services at RedLatinX The Hub, a small business resource center at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, suite B314, in Santa Rosa. The center provides services in Spanish, according to Hector Velasquez, the center’s founder and CEO.

He said it is “a perfect fit” to offer the free tax services this year.

This is the first time the organization will host this service through the United Way of the Wine Country’s “Earn It! Keep It! Save It!” tax program, which provides free tax preparation to anyone who earns less than $70,000 a year, regardless of their immigration status.

“You do not need to be a U.S. citizen to do this. And if you need an (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) renewed or need to apply for one, you don’t need to go out and spend money to do that,” said Suzanne Harris, Community Impact director from the United Way of the Wine Country. “If you come through our program and make a tax appointment, we will then connect you to somebody.”

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number or ITIN is a nine-digit number issued by the IRS for those who do not have and are ineligible to get a Social Security number.

An ITIN is only used to file taxes and people can apply for one the first time they file, Enriquez said.

She added if someone has dependents in Canada or Mexico, they can apply for an ITIN too.

Enriquez said many people who are not in the country legally are afraid they’ll “get in trouble” with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they file taxes without a Social Security number, but that’s not true.

“It doesn't matter if you don't have a social, if you're not legal in this country. That’s why the Internal Revenue Service created that ITIN to use as a substitute to the social in order to file your tax returns,” Enriquez said.

According to Beatrice Camacho, director of UndocuFund for Disaster Relief in Sonoma County, “over 42,000 undocumented residents” live in the county – roughly 8% of the local population.

The agency, a locally based nonprofit agency was created in the wake of the 2017 firestorms to ensure that individuals and families who are not in the country legally have the support and resources necessary to overcome disasters, such as the pandemic, according to UndocuFund’s website.

Both Enriquez and Harris urge everyone – regardless of their immigration status – to file their taxes.

“If becoming a citizen is in your plan, when you go to become a citizen, they’re going to want to see maybe seven to 10 years of paid tax returns — that you’ve been here working, maybe even undocumented,” Harris said.

Families of mixed immigration status, meaning some members are not American citizens and others that are, may be eligible for a few tax credits, Enriquez said.

For example, if parents in a family have ITINs and their dependents have valid Social Security numbers, then the parents may be eligible for the Child Tax Credit, according to Enriquez.

Workers with an ITIN who earn less than $30,000 may also qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit, which differs from the federal tax credit of the same name.

Regardless of when and where one gets their taxes done, Enriquez recommends people arrive on time and bring their “source documents” to their tax appointment: W-2s, Social Security letters/forms, ITIN letter, Social Security card, 1099s, prior year tax returns, 1095s and a picture ID.

For those who are self-employed, she recommends bringing their total income and a list of expenses — “even if it’s handwritten.” She added that it’s better if people to bring more documents than they believe they’ll need.

Enriquez encourages people “to take advantage of these programs if they make less than $70,000 a year.” Each site is made up of volunteer tax preparers who are overseen by a senior tax preparer, like Enriquez, who checks every return.

The tax services are by appointment only and host sites cannot accommodate drop-ins. To sign up for these and other services, dial 2-1-1.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.