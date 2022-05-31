Petaluma teacher chosen to attend Supreme Court Summer Institute

Petaluma High School government teacher Kevin Jackson will have an opportunity to watch history as it unfolds as he visits Washington. D.C. to attend the prestigious Supreme Court Summer Institute this month.

Jackson was among 60 teachers selected to attend the Institute which is co-sponsored by Street Law, Inc. and the Supreme Court Historical Society. The Institute offers teachers an opportunity to study recent Supreme Court cases in detail and learn innovative teaching methods for conveying information to students

Well-known Supreme Court lawyers, reporters, scholars, and educators will be among the speakers and instructors for the Institute. Teachers will visit the Court to attend decisions and a reception.

Jackson will be attending the Institute at a time the Supreme Court is considering one of the most important topics of the past century, the controversial Roe v. Wade decision that protects a woman’s right to choice on abortion.

“It would be fun if the Court takes up the case while I’m back there,” the teacher said. ”I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened.“

Jackson is looking forward not only to the trip to the nation’s capital, but also what it might mean to his students. “I think it will help the kids and myself understand what the Constitution really means,” he said.

This is Jackson’s second time in the program. He had previously participated in a session held in Philadelphia. “It absolutely transformed my teaching,” he said. “I learned a lot and made a lot of friends. I am looking forward to meeting some people I know.

A student of history, the 16-year Petaluma High teacher might not only have an opportunity to learn more about American history, but also witness that history as it continues to evolve.