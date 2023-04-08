A 15-year-old Petaluma resident was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a hit-and-run crash while intoxicated after a witness to an early Friday morning collision followed the suspect vehicle and alerted law enforcement to the pursuit, police said.

Along the way, the witness saw that the driver and passenger of the pickup involved switched places in the truck cab before officers caught up to the pair and questioned them, authorities said.

Neither of the two people inside the truck, ages 15 and 16, had a driver’s license, Petaluma Police Lt. Garrett Glaviano said. But the younger of the two wouldn’t have been old enough, he said.

But someone who saw the 1:05 a.m. crash at East Washington Street and South McDowell Boulevard followed a blue pickup that fled the scene across Highway 101 to the west side of town. The witness observed it stop in the road, where two people inside swapped places, and followed them as it eventually ended up at the Petaluma Gateway Shopping Center at Lindbergh Lane and Lakeville Street, police said.

Officers met them there and questioned the occupants, the younger of whom “showed objective signs of intoxication,” according to a news release Glaviano wrote. Bottles of alcohol and marijuana also were found in the truck, Glaviano wrote.

It was determined the 15-year-old had been under the influence of alcohol while driving the truck, Glaviano said. He was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, hit and run causing property damage, unlawful possession of marijuana and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

The teen was cited and released to a guardian.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.