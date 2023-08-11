The Petaluma Police Department and the city’s traffic engineering department will be increasing patrols in school zones when students return next week as part of its Safe Routes to School Traffic Safety Operation.

Starting Tuesday, the first day back for all Petaluma City Schools, additional officers will be highly visible and enforce the maximum traffic violations in and around school zones across the city, according to Sgt. Walt Spiller in a news release.

The agency also will launch an “aggressive” education campaign to inform students and families of the importance of traffic safety, the release states.

“We respectfully ask parents, school faculty and students to walk, ride, drive and park like they are doing the same in their own neighborhood for safety of our children in school zones,” Special Operations Lt. Jeremy Walsh said in the release.

Some of the traffic safety rules and tips they reminded people include:

The speed limit is 25 mph in school zones when children are present.

If driving, be aware and prepared to stop for school crossings.

Respect crossing guards as they get children to and from school safely.

Traffic congestion will be heavy in and around the schools, so give yourself plenty of time and leave early so you are not in a hurry to get to your destination.

Double parking to drop off or pick-up your student is illegal.

Most schools have traffic circulation mapped out. Parents are encouraged to contact school administrators and learn how they can safely pick up and drop-off their kids.

Do not park in red zones for drop off locations. Red zones are commonly used for line of sight issues and should not be utilized for any sort of parking even if brief.

Children riding a bicycle under the age of 18 are required to wear a helmet.

Remember to walk your bicycle across the street if you are using a marked crosswalk.

Petaluma police encouraged people who see traffic hazards near school zones to contact the Traffic Safety Team at 707-778-4372

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.