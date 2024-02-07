As a revitalization project unfolds at Kenilworth Park, the city will host an event for people to give feedback on a preliminary design on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The community drop-in event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the area between the Petaluma Regional Library and the Kenilworth Teen Center. Should there be inclement weather, city staff will move the event inside the Teen Center, according to the city website for the project.

This follows more than a year of outreach on the project that hopes to revitalize Kenilworth Park near the Petaluma fairgrounds. In addition to a large swath of grass, the park currently has a playground, a garden and a picnic area.

A current concept design includes a volleyball meadow, an artistic children’s play area, interactive art, swings, an event space and an area that resembles a riverbed meandering around a play space.

Over 1,000 people responded to a city survey last fall that asked for feedback on the latest design. The top priorities that emerged from the survey included community gatherings, shade, play components, sport courts, nature experience areas and safety.

Last April the city selected MIG, Inc., a Bay Area design team, to lead the project design process, and in June chose Oleg Lobykin as the project artist to incorporate art into the play areas, according to the city website.

Funding comes from two sources approved by voters in 2018, Proposition 68 and Measure M.

This will be the last in-person event for this particular design, however there will be more feedback opportunities for future designs with dates for those opportunities to be determined, said Drew Halter, director of parks and recreation.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.