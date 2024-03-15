The city of Petaluma plans to hold a reception with its independent police auditor team before council members receive and review the city’s first-ever police audit at the City Council’s upcoming meeting.

The reception will be held from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. prior to the Monday, March 18 City Council meeting, when members of the audit team will share the results.

Members of the audit team will also be available to speak with the public during the one-hour reception, and will have copies of the audit available, which covers the period between April 2023 and December 2023.

The audit was made in response to a nationwide outcry on police brutality against people of color in 2020, sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others during police interactions.

In November 2020, members of the Petaluma Police Department spoke with sports talk show host Emmanuel Acho for his “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man Series” which has since garnered over three million views on YouTube.

Following this nationwide “focus on community race relations and public safety,” Petaluma established a 28-member Ad Hoc Community Advisory Committee, which despite some internal strife discussed race relations and made 31 recommendations for change, including creation of a hybrid police oversight model and more city diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

As part of its top 10 goals for 2022, the city sought to establish the hybrid model for police oversight. This led to a number of structural changes within the police department and the city, including implementing an independent police auditor.

In April 2023, the city appointed IntegrAssure as its first independent police auditor. The company was given a three-year contract with a two-year renewal option at the end of the final year.

“The shared goal” between the police department and the auditor “is a process of critical self-evaluation and continuous improvement to enhance the Police Department’s culture and become fully integrated in both supervisory reviews and self-assessments by officers,” according to a city staff report.

The newly released audit, which is included in the City Council’s agenda packet for its March 18 meeting, concludes that “During our first nine months of operation in calendar year 2023, the IPA (independent police audit) has established an excellent working relationship with the City and the Petaluma Police Department. This collaborative relationship has already yielded significant progress in identifying and remediating potential issues that will allow the PPD to best continue effective, legitimate, and fair policing in Petaluma.”

Attachment 1 - 2023 Independent Police Auditor's Annual Report.pdf

The audit goes on to state that it has “developed and delivered specific recommendations for improving the Department’s policies and practices, all of which were accepted by the City.”

The upcoming reception and meeting will be held at City Hall, 11 English St., Petaluma.

