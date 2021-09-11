Petaluma to launch all-digital permitting platform

Petaluma city officials on Monday will launch a new all-digital permitting and planning platform, a step forward in the city’s push to become carbon neutral by the year 2030.

The new Planning and Permitting Hub, powered by the EnerGov software, can be used to apply for most city permits, land use inquiries and permit records requests.

“We are thrilled to be offering this new digital permitting process to our community,” Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn said in an emailed statement. “Not only will we provide a higher level of service, but our permitting process will be more efficient and transparent to the public.”

Those who are looking to access the hub can go to cityofpetaluma.org/permits starting Sept. 13. Use of the portal will be free of cost.

City officials said that residents and businesses looking to apply for permits should expect some delays in processing until the hub is completely up and running.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.