Petaluma Transit continues to offer free rides for vaccines

As Sonoma County pushed past 100,000 vaccine doses administered late last week, the race is on among regional transit agencies to help ramp up inoculation efforts by offering free rides to vaccination centers.

Petaluma Transit last week joined Sonoma County Transit and Santa Rosa Citybus, along with each agency’s paratransit service, in offering residents the opportunity to ride the transit systems for free to a variety of COVID-19 vaccination centers.

The program, which started Feb. 15, is an effort to reduce transportation obstacles to vaccination centers, according to a release from the city of Petaluma.

There are at least two such centers in Petaluma, according to a list maintained by Sonoma County. The Safeway store at 389 South McDowell Blvd., is served by Petaluma Transit’s Route 2 bus, and the Santa Rosa Junior College Petaluma campus, which is served by Route 3.

For a list of vaccination center locations in Sonoma County, go to https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/clinics/.

For more information about trip planning in Petaluma, call Petaluma Transit at 707-778-4460.

