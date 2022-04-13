Petaluma tries new traffic circle approach

Residents can visit Petaluma’s website to provide their thoughts and experience with the temporary traffic circle.

Petaluma city officials announced the installation of a temporary mini traffic circle at the intersection of Bassett and Upham streets as part of a countywide effort to help slow traffic and increase road safety.

The temporary traffic circle was set to be installed at the intersection this week, officials announced in a recent post on the City’s website, and throughout the next six months, residents will have the chance to provide feedback which will determine whether a permanent traffic circle would be a good fit for the neighborhood.

“We’re so excited to share this new demonstration with the community,” said Christopher Bolt, the city’s Director of Public Works and Utilities. “One of our main goals is to make Petaluma’s streets safer for all who travel them. We believe this mini traffic circle is a step in that direction.”

The move comes after nearby residents expressed concerns over excessive speed, especially near Petaluma High School, City Hall Park and the St. Vincent’s Church plaza. City teams recently conducted a week-long survey of the area, which currently posts a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit. Teams found that, in that time, 300 of the 3,000 cars that drove through traveled well over the speed limit, with top speeds clocking in as high as 63 miles per hour.

The mini traffic circle is considered a small, “quick build” project, which requires minimal installation and removal timing and costs.

The installation of the traffic circle is part of Petaluma’s efforts to meet Vision Zero goals set forth by Sonoma County transportation officials. Vision Zero is a strategy designed to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe traffic-related injuries by the year 2030.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.