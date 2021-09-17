Petaluma Valley Hospital recognized for stroke care

Petaluma Valley Hospital was recently recognized by the American Heart Association for providing the highest quality of stroke care.

Petaluma Valley Hospital received the association’s 2021 Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus award with special recognition for Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The Gold Plus Quality Awards are the most advanced level of recognition acknowledging hospitals for consistent compliance with seven key quality achievement measures over consecutive 24-month period.

“I am extremely proud of our caregivers, leadership team and physicians for their commitment to ensuring that our stroke patients receive treatment that exceeds nationally accepted, evidence-based standards,” Darian Harris, chief executive at Petaluma Valley Hospital, said in a news release. “In addition to their expertise, the compassionate nature of our caregivers is what makes the care they provide so unique and appreciated by their patients.”