Petaluma Valley Hospital sale leading

In preliminary results, a ballot measure asking voters to ratify the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital to an affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health was passing with 85 percent support.

Measure CC, if passed by a majority of voters, will complete the sale of the publicly-owned hospital to NorCal HealthConnect for $52.6 million. In the deal, the potential new owner has agreed to continue operating the hospital and emergency room for at least 20 years.

NorCal HealthConnect is the secular affiliate of the Catholic healthcare giant. They have committed to maintaining the family birthing unit for a minimum of five years, which emerged as a contentious campaign issue as opponents feared the deal would lead to the end of obstetrics at the 80-bed hospital.

The Petaluma Staff Nurse Partnership a union representing nurses at Petaluma Valley Hospital, campaigned against Measure CC. The union is in contentious negotiations with St. Joseph, which has operated the hospital on a lease from the Petaluma Health Care District since 1997.