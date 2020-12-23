Petaluma Valley Hospital workers receive first round of coronavirus vaccine

To some, the last nine months of life under the coronavirus pandemic has fuzzed into an indiscernible block of time. But not to Wendi Thomas, nursing director at Petaluma’s only hospital, or to the approximately 200 nurses she supervises.

Coronavirus in Petaluma Statistics sourced from a Dec. 3 Sonoma County Department of Human Services presentation. Total number of confirmed cases: 1,760 Total number of cases by race: – Asian: 26 – Black: 22 – Latino: 757 – White: 440 – Unknown: 455 – Multi-race: 23 Total number of cases by age: – 0-9: 102 – 10-19: 223 – 20-29: 293 – 30-39: 280 – 40-49: 263 – 50-59: 213 – 60-69: 126 – 70+: 247

She remembers the exact day when the magnitude of the crisis bore down on Petaluma Valley Hospital, when she and her colleagues established their COVID-19 command center on March 23.

With her face obscured by a surgical mask and a plastic face shield Wednesday morning, Thomas looked back on that period as she helped administer some of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Petaluma.

“There’s at least a glimmer of hope now among staff, we’re hoping this will slow it down,” Thomas said. “Overall, though, they’re exhausted. They’ve been at this nine months. But they’re still putting on their scrubs every day and coming to work.”

While Sonoma County Public Health got the county’s first rounds of vaccines last week, on Wednesday morning, 500 doses finally arrived at Petaluma Valley Hospital. Beginning at 7 a.m., health care workers were lining up for the long-awaited shot.

Registered nurses sat at three spaced stations in a conference room-turned-clinic, dispensing rounds of the Moderna vaccine to masked friends and colleagues. Several sat down in the folding chairs during their short break from treating COVID patients a few buildings over.

The hospital’s operator, Providence St. Joseph Health, began the vaccination effort last week at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Blaine Guinn, director of pharmacy and vaccine coordinator for St. Joseph Health in Sonoma County, said Petaluma will administer all of the remaining doses at a second clinic on Monday. Vaccination efforts of health care workers will continue into January, he said, inoculating roughly 700 people per week. He said the goal is to vaccinate all St. Joseph caregivers within five weeks.

“This is our ticket out of this mess, it’s like Willy Wonka’s golden ticket,” he said. “It’s going smoothly so far and there is a lot of excitement. Those electing not to get it yet are only waiting to make sure frontline people get theirs first.”

By the end of Wednesday, 240 local health care workers were inoculated against the deadly disease that has turned lives upside down and forced hospitals to become a grim ground zero of critical care.

Thomas said employees completed online assessments to gauge their risk level, enabling organizers to prioritize vaccinations of those most at risk of contracting the virus and of employees who have the most contact with patients.

That included Dr. Loren Fong, long-time chief of emergency medicine at Petaluma Valley Hospital, who oversees south Sonoma County’s only hospital emergency room.

The 61-year-old entered the makeshift clinic a few minutes past 10 a.m., his eyes crinkling in the corners as he smiled underneath his mask. As Thomas administered the shot, the pair let out a few weighty laughs. They’ve known each other for decades, and Fong jokingly calls her his “second (work) wife.”

It was a painless injection, he said, dutifully sitting down in a nearby chair for the required 15-minute waiting period following the shot. Despite the relief brought by the vaccine, the veteran physician said it’s crucial people understand that the rates of infection are the highest they’ve ever been, with health officials anticipating another post-holiday surge.

“This is one of the most serious diseases the world has had to deal with since the 1918 pandemic. We have more than 320,000 dead, more new infections, it’s kind of scary our hospitals are filling up around the country,” Fong said. “Two days ago, I saw at least five people I know with the virus on my shift in the ER. Two of them required intubation.”

His advice was pointed: social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands.

Dr. Matthew Thomas, a Petaluma resident and ER doctor at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, received his dose Wednesday morning as well, calling it a “sigh of relief.”

“There’s always this theoretical risk that you’ll bring it home to your family or start and outbreak. That’s the nightmare situation,” the 39-year-old physician said in the moments after his injection. “We have patients everyday (with COVID-19), but when people come to the ER, you also don’t know if they have COVID or not, we have to get in there and treat them immediately.”

In a Sonoma County Department of Health Services presentation to Petaluma officials earlier this month, a summary of local case statistics revealed that the greatest number of workplace exposure is in health care, sales and service industries. As of December 3, Petaluma had 1,760 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Rosa Perez, a Petaluma resident, volunteered her time Wednesday to help with the first round of vaccinations, checking patients in and filling out paperwork.

As the hospital’s supervisor of admitting and ER registration, she’s had a front-row view to the public health crisis, acting as a kind of “gatekeeper” for the emergency department. She sees all the patients who walk through the doors. One day in August, she saw a familiar name – the woman who raised her husband, to whom she refers only as “Mom.”

As her condition deteriorated, Perez was unable to say goodbye to her loved one who lay dying only a few doors down from her desk. Perez said she’ll never forget how a nurse at the hospital stayed five hours past the end of her shift just to hold her Mom’s hand as she died.

As colleagues and health workers cycled in and out of the makeshift vaccination clinic, Perez spoke of that lingering grief, of the nurses and doctors who did everything they could, and of the virus that continues to spread.

“It’s changed our way of thinking about everything,” she said. “In an instant, it was just one instant, she got sick. At least there’s some hope now for the future.”

