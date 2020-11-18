Petaluma Valley Rotary and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Lend a Hand to schools

Petaluma Valley Rotary and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary have once again joined forces to lead their Lend-A-Hand to Education Program for the 17th year. The program funds educational grants for special projects and resources throughout Petaluma’s public and private schools that would otherwise go unfunded by conventional school budgets. A GoFundMe page has been created (https://gf.me/u/y7hcnm), making it easy for anyone in the community to donate.

“2020 has been a challenging year for teachers and students alike,” said Jennifer Carter, Petaluma Valley Rotary member and Committee Leader of the Lend-A-Hand Program. “Remotely teaching students at home creates an increased requirement for additional books, creativity and developmental tools, music, arts and science projects, and more.

This year, the grant requests have focused more on these types of resources which were not anticipated or fully funded through conventional school budgets. We make this program available to all schools throughout the Petaluma area, including both public and private schools (K-12) to address requirements for relatively small projects which can make a big difference for our teachers and their students.”

Petaluma Valley Rotary and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary clubs have collectively raised and distributed more than $256,000 in grants to Petaluma areas schools since the program began in 2003. Since the clubs are volunteer run, virtually all of the funds raised go directly to their causes, including this program.

Making a good thing even better, the Lend-A-Hand program provides a means for community members to support teachers and students through a 501(c)(3) registered non-profit entity (Petaluma Valley Rotary Trust), qualifying as a tax deductible donation. Visit https://gf.me/u/y7hcnm for more information and to donate.