In the first crosstown rival match-up of the season, the Petaluma (15-9, 3-1) varsity volleyball team dominated in a three-set sweep over Casa Grande (4-9, 1-2) at home last Wednesday.

The Sept. 13 game, with sets of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-10 scores, was packed with nonstop action and power-driven rallies that got the crowd on its feet. Head coach Amy Schwappach said her team brought the kind of tenacity she hopes to keep seeing this season.

“The more this group is playing together, they’re building their consistency and pursuing the ball every moment they can,” Schwappach said.

Among top contributors was junior outside hitter Sloane Shoop, who had a game total of 30 attacks, 15 hits, 13 serving aces, 14 digs and nine serve receptions.

“Sloane Shoop had a phenomenal day,” Schwappach said. “I think we passed well throughout the night. And I think our setters did an exceptional job putting the ball where we needed it to go.”

Sophomore outside hitter Mischa Pendleton also had 16 attacks, six kills, four serving aces and seven digs. Sophomore defender Emma Schwappach had 11 digs and 12 serving aces, and senior setter Lily Comma contributed 19 serving aces, nine attacks, 17 assists and four digs.

Sophomore setter Grace Gutierrez also impressed, with 15 attacks, four kills, 18 serving aces, 11 assists and five digs. Junior middle hitter Ava Acuna also had four serving aces and seven attacks, as did sophomore middle blocker Kaitlyn Kensinger with seven attacks.

Although it fell short of Petaluma, Casa gained momentum throughout the second set, including two instances of three straight points for the Gauchos.

Casa leaders included senior opposite hitter Marissa Brody with eight serving aces, 28 attacks, six kills and five digs. Junior defender Alex Giacomini also had 10 attacks, five digs and 21 serve receptions. Sophomore middle blocker Addie Lenz also had seven serving aces, eight attacks, three kills and six blocks.

Junior middle blocker Lila Partridge also had six blocks, along with seven attacks and a pair of kills. Junior setter Lauren Ketchu brought seven serving aces and seven assists, and senior outside hitter Elyse Perez contributed 14 attacks, a kill and three serving aces, and senior outside hitter Christina Bogart had nine receptions and six serving aces.

The rivals will next face each other Oct. 4 at Casa Grande.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.