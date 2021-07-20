Petaluma vehicle chase ends with DUI arrest

A 28-year-old Petaluma man was arrested on a number of charges, including suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, Sunday following a vehicle chase in west Petaluma, police said.

Jose Toribio Brizuela was also arrested on suspicion of felony reckless evading and driving without a valid license, officials said.

At around 3 p.m. Petaluma police received a report that a green Saturn sedan was being driven “erratically” and “running stop signs and weaving near Fairwest Market on Western Avenue.”

Police found the vehicle, which was heading west out of town along Western Avenue, authorities said.

Believing the driver of the car might be under the influence, responding officers tried to stop the car, but the driver kept driving, officials said.

A chase ensued and police followed the vehicle west on Chileno Valley Road until it stopped at the intersection at Wilson Hill Road, officials said.

Brizuela was taken into custody and detained at the Sonoma County Jail, officials said.

