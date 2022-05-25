Petaluma vigil honors Texas school shooting victims; calls for greater gun control efforts

Hours after at least 19 children were killed Tuesday in a Texas school shooting, Sonoma County residents rallied in Petaluma to honor the victims and demand action against gun violence.

Around 20 people participated in the vigil at Walnut Park, where they held candles and signs for Moms Demand Action. It’s a nationwide movement that emerged after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut where 26 people died, mostly children.

Only on Tuesday, participants rallied on the heels of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde where at least 19 children died.

Petaluma resident Heather Jennings, a local leader for MDA, said one of its goals is to ensure schools are safe environments. She also referenced the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people died.

“One thing I learned since Parkland is our children have been raised in an era where (shootings are)common,” said Jennings, a mother of two boys. “They’re traumatized and angry about it.”

On a local level, she said goals of MDA include pushing for police oversight on gun sales, city regulation on where gun shops are based and response to ghost guns, which have become prevalent in Sonoma County.

Petaluma resident Amy Malaise , a mother of a 14-year-old boy, joined Tuesday’s vigil and said her family puts an emphasis on gun safety in their household and her son is learning as much as a scout.

“I want him to know what to do if he comes across (guns), God forbid,” Malaise said.

