More than 100 people gathered in Petaluma Aug. 19 to support sloths half a world away during the inaugural Hanging Out for Sloths benefit.

The afternoon fundraiser at Beaumont Farms, co-hosted by Petaluma wildlife photographer and author Suzi Eszterhas, included live music and presentations on the slow-moving wild animals of Central and South America and a silent auction to benefit the Costa Rica-based Sloth Conservation Foundation.

For Eszterhas, saving sloths is all about co-existence.

“They just sit there and peacefully eat leaves, and if we can’t co-exist with them, who are we going to co-exist with?,” she said.

Eszterhas first teamed with the foundation’s head, British zoologist Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, 15 years ago while photographing a sloth orphanage in Costa Rica.

“She got me to fall in love with sloths,” Eszterhas said.

The two quickly became friends, and Eszterhas became a trustee for the foundation when Cliffe established it in 2017.

The Saturday fundraiser raised $20,000 for the foundation through $75 tickets and auctions items like local wine tastings, prints of Eszterhas’ wildlife photos and a tiny tracking backpack worn by a Costa Rican sloth that went for $425.

“There was a bidding war,” Eszterhas said of the backpack, which carried in it a GPS monitor and other instruments that recorded the sloth’s activities for a year.

Local singer-songwriter Hannah Jern-Miller, opera singer Lisa Tenorio, violinist David Ewart, and keyboardist Leslie Garman performed for the crowd.

Guerneville’s Korbel Winery donated sparkling wine and Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Co. gave beer to the event. Beaumont Farms donated its barn for the gathering.

The money will help the foundation pay for a variety of projects in Costa Rica, including the construction of sloth-crossing tree bridges to help the animals navigate disruptions in their habitat.

For more information, go to slothconservation.org.