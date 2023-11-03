Santa Rosa police on Tuesday arrested a Petaluma woman on suspicion of embezzling $150,000 from her employer and using the funds to obtain cash advances and make online purchases.

A landscape design and construction company’s new bookkeeper noticed a large number of unauthorized credit card transactions and contacted police in July.

The Santa Rosa Police Department’s Property Crimes Investigations Team opened an investigation, according to a news release. Detectives served a search warrant Tuesday at the home of Jennifer Sutton, 48, where police said they found evidence of embezzlement.

Detectives suspect Sutton of making $150,000 in unapproved charges to the company’s credit card over five years. The charges were for cash advances, as well as purchases from Google, DoorDash and Amazon, and to pay personal utilities, according to police.

The Press Democrat reached out to Sutton for comment Friday. A response came from one of her listed email addresses, requesting that she be left alone.

Police arrested her on suspicion of two felony charges for embezzlement and aggravated white collar crime.

SRPD Property Crimes Detectives arrest Petaluma woman for embezzling more than $150,000 from her Santa Rosa... Posted by Santa Rosa Police on Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Charges have not yet been filed, but the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, Assistant District Attorney Brian Staebell told The Press Democrat on Friday.

Sutton is expected to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa on Nov. 14.

