Petaluma woman dies in custody at Marin County Jail

A person who died while in custody at Marin County Jail last week has been identified as a Petaluma woman.

Felicia Wyatt, 35, was found dead in her cell on Thursday, Jan. 25 from unknown causes, the Novato Police Department announced Wednesday.

In a statement released the day of Wyatt’s death, the Marin County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the jail, said the woman was discovered at around 5:45 a.m. after “a deputy performing a routine check of people in the jail found an incarcerated person in need of medical attention, located within their solely occupied cell.”

“Life-saving measures” were attempted until personnel from the San Rafael Fire Department arrived to take over the efforts, but the person was pronounced dead just before 6 a.m., the Marin County Sheriff’s Department said.

Wyatt was not identified until the Novato Police Department, which took over the investigation into her death, released her identity Wednesday.

“Wyatt had been arrested on January 23, 2024 for outstanding warrants and drug-related charges,” Novato police said. “An autopsy examination is being conducted by the Sonoma Coroner's Office to determine a cause of death.”