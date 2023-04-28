Petaluma woman joins historic family reunion of enslavers, enslaved

Both sides – the descendants of the enslavers, and the descendants of the enslaved – said it was the first family reunion of its kind.

On Saturday, April 22, relatives of Confederate general Robert E. Lee joined together with relatives of those who were enslaved by him and his family more than 160 years ago. The poignant gathering – bridging centuries as well as America’s most painful legacy – was held at Virginia’s Arlington House, the onetime home and plantation of the Lee family, where hundreds of enslaved adults and children lived, worked and died for generations.

Sarah Tarr Fleming, a retired psychotherapist from Petaluma, wouldn’t have missed the reunion for anything.

“I had to be a part of this,” she told the Argus-Courier recently. Her two sisters and 10-year-old niece also attended.

Fleming has known all her life that she was a descendant of Robert E. Lee – specifically, a first cousin five times removed – but in 2021 she had an epiphany about it, fully absorbing the truth of her family’s past while on a visit to Sully Plantation in Chantilly, Virginia.

That’s where her ancestors were active participants in the American slave trade, buying, selling and enslaving hundreds of their fellow human beings. It’s also the former home of Fleming’s fourth great-grandfather, Richard Bland Lee, Robert E. Lee’s uncle.

“So much of my journe y since then has been intellectual and emotional, based on genealogy and the books I have been reading about Black history,” Fleming said. “But what’s happened with this reunion is, I have relationships now. I have actually connected with living people who share this history. This journey has gone from the academic to the personal.”

The reunion, dubbed “Finding Our Voice” and intended as a celebration of reconciliation, took place between Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 23. The weekend began with a family dinner on Friday night at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Arlington and concluded with a smaller family breakfast on Sunday morning at The Lyceum in Alexandria – where, Fleming said, attendees talked about all that had happened, and charted their next steps together as a family.

In between was the main event of the weekend, a public ceremony on the Arlington House grounds on Saturday morning. Approximately 100 descendants were present, Fleming said, all wearing matching T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Ask Us About Our Family.”

Following a presentation of choir music and stories, representatives of attending families took turns reading the names of the residents who’d lived there on the grounds of Arlington House. The group then joined hands, forming a large circle in the courtyard between two slave cabins, and sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – a hymn sometimes called the Black national anthem.

“All those watching, even those not part of the genealogical family circle, became part of the transformation by joining in that circle and singing together,” Fleming said. “It was incredibly moving.”

The ceremony concluded with representatives from each family signing a proclamation from the U.S. Department of the Interior, declaring their commitment to future collaboration in “shaping and sharing how descendant family histories and legacies are presented to the public, how the national significance of Arlington House has changed and continues to change over time, and how management of Arlington House will be more accurate, inclusive and holistic if based on collaboration between the Park and descendant families.”

Those families – enslaved and the enslavers alike – are listed alphabetically on the proclamation as Branham, Custis, Gray, Henry, Lee, Norris, Parks and Syphax.

“The National Park Service has been amazing in supporting the families’ efforts to make the full history of Arlington House available,” said Fleming. “So in the future, instead of mainly focusing on the white enslavers, they will be bringing up a lot more about the lives of the enslaved people who were also there.”

The historically significant event has been in the works for two years, ever since the National Park Service initiated an ongoing series of Zoom-based gatherings of descendant families. The group has come to be known as the Family Circle.

Fleming’s involvement in the group came as a direct result of the research and reflection she’s undertaken while seeking a fuller understanding of her family’s history – a family she’s since learned includes, genetically, some of the very people the Lees enslaved.