Petaluma woman joins historic family reunion of enslavers, enslaved

The poignant gathering in Virginia was said to be the first of its kind.|
DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
April 28, 2023, 12:09PM
Both sides – the descendants of the enslavers, and the descendants of the enslaved – said it was the first family reunion of its kind.

On Saturday, April 22, relatives of Confederate general Robert E. Lee joined together with relatives of those who were enslaved by him and his family more than 160 years ago. The poignant gathering – bridging centuries as well as America’s most painful legacy – was held at Virginia’s Arlington House, the onetime home and plantation of the Lee family, where hundreds of enslaved adults and children lived, worked and died for generations.

Sarah Tarr Fleming, a retired psychotherapist from Petaluma, wouldn’t have missed the reunion for anything.

“I had to be a part of this,” she told the Argus-Courier recently. Her two sisters and 10-year-old niece also attended.

Fleming has known all her life that she was a descendant of Robert E. Lee – specifically, a first cousin five times removed – but in 2021 she had an epiphany about it, fully absorbing the truth of her family’s past while on a visit to Sully Plantation in Chantilly, Virginia.

That’s where her ancestors were active participants in the American slave trade, buying, selling and enslaving hundreds of their fellow human beings. It’s also the former home of Fleming’s fourth great-grandfather, Richard Bland Lee, Robert E. Lee’s uncle.

“So much of my journe y since then has been intellectual and emotional, based on genealogy and the books I have been reading about Black history,” Fleming said. “But what’s happened with this reunion is, I have relationships now. I have actually connected with living people who share this history. This journey has gone from the academic to the personal.”

The reunion, dubbed “Finding Our Voice” and intended as a celebration of reconciliation, took place between Friday, April 21 and Sunday, April 23. The weekend began with a family dinner on Friday night at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Arlington and concluded with a smaller family breakfast on Sunday morning at The Lyceum in Alexandria – where, Fleming said, attendees talked about all that had happened, and charted their next steps together as a family.

In between was the main event of the weekend, a public ceremony on the Arlington House grounds on Saturday morning. Approximately 100 descendants were present, Fleming said, all wearing matching T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Ask Us About Our Family.”

Following a presentation of choir music and stories, representatives of attending families took turns reading the names of the residents who’d lived there on the grounds of Arlington House. The group then joined hands, forming a large circle in the courtyard between two slave cabins, and sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – a hymn sometimes called the Black national anthem.

“All those watching, even those not part of the genealogical family circle, became part of the transformation by joining in that circle and singing together,” Fleming said. “It was incredibly moving.”

The ceremony concluded with representatives from each family signing a proclamation from the U.S. Department of the Interior, declaring their commitment to future collaboration in “shaping and sharing how descendant family histories and legacies are presented to the public, how the national significance of Arlington House has changed and continues to change over time, and how management of Arlington House will be more accurate, inclusive and holistic if based on collaboration between the Park and descendant families.”

Those families – enslaved and the enslavers alike – are listed alphabetically on the proclamation as Branham, Custis, Gray, Henry, Lee, Norris, Parks and Syphax.

“The National Park Service has been amazing in supporting the families’ efforts to make the full history of Arlington House available,” said Fleming. “So in the future, instead of mainly focusing on the white enslavers, they will be bringing up a lot more about the lives of the enslaved people who were also there.”

The historically significant event has been in the works for two years, ever since the National Park Service initiated an ongoing series of Zoom-based gatherings of descendant families. The group has come to be known as the Family Circle.

Fleming’s involvement in the group came as a direct result of the research and reflection she’s undertaken while seeking a fuller understanding of her family’s history – a family she’s since learned includes, genetically, some of the very people the Lees enslaved.

She and her sister first joined the Family Circle at the invitation of Steven Hammond, a descendant of the Syphax family. As Fleming recalls, there were about 20 people on the screen during her first meeting with the family.

“I had an array of feelings,” she said, “many of them centered around guilt and shame at what my ancestors had done.”

A large part of her personal journey has been wrestling with those feelings, she admitted – feelings she began writing about as she expanded her conversations with an ever-widening circle of newly discovered relations.

In an autobiographical essay by Fleming published last year in the Argus-Courier, she acknowledged the increasing weight of her emotions with every new detail she learned about her ancestors’ treatment of those they enslaved.

“Every door I open is dreadful,” she said in the essay, “but every door needs opening.”

Almost two years later, those feelings are now beginning to shift.

“My cousin, Tony Grant – we are cousins through slavery, because his ancestors were owned by my ancestors, and had non-consensual offspring by them – we’ve talked a lot about our connection and about what all of this means,” Fleming said.

“At one point I mentioned guilt and shame and he said, ‘You don’t have anything to feel guilty or ashamed about. This is something your ancestors did, and as long as you treat me right, you are my family.’ Even though it wasn’t his job to release me from those feelings, that’s exactly what’s ended up happening.”

Until last weekend, almost all of Fleming’s interactions with the other descendant families had been virtual, so she approached the event with a mix of excitement and uncertainty. As it turned out, she said, the Friday night gathering at Mt. Olive Church was everything a family union is supposed to be.

“It was like there were no strangers in that room,” she said. “Everyone was welcomed with open arms."

Among those Fleming recognized from the Family Circle Zoom meetings was Cecilia Torres, the great-great granddaughter of Selina Gray, the personal house servant of Robert E. Lee's wife, Mary Custis Lee. Though they’d never met face to face, Fleming already knew to call her Cece.

”Everyone was hugging everyone else,“ she recalled. ”We made hand prints in paint for a quilt, each of us choosing the color paint that best matched the color of our hands. Those pieces will go onto a giant quilt that Cece is making, and the Park Service has said it will be displayed in Arlington House when it’s completed in about a year. Each piece is from a different descendant. I asked if they’d like a piece of my mother’s wedding dress, and they said yes.“

For Fleming, the Arlington House gathering surpassed everything she and her sisters had imagined.

“I am so filled with gratitude,” she said. “This was such a joyful experience. It was very serious, at times, of course – there were plenty of tears and many solemn moments – but when I look back, I just feel joy.”

The plan from here, she said, is to continue meeting on Zoom.

“We are committed to keeping the difficult conversations going, and hopefully to widening the circle, and bringing younger people in,” Fleming said, noting that her niece Margaret Boe was among those who read names aloud during the ceremony.

One of the most memorable moments of the weekend came on Sunday, just a few hours before the family parted ways.

“Right in the middle of the meeting, a woman stood up and said, ‘I have a question!’” Fleming said. “Nobody knew who she was. She said, ‘My daughter got an email that said I had to come here and I don’t know why I’m here – but here’s my genealogy,’ and she started reading this list, saying, ‘I’m related to this family, and that family,’ and then she said, ‘And I’m descended from Ennis Syphax.’ And all of a sudden everyone shouted, ”Yes! Welcome to the family!’“

That new family member is Diane Young. Her ancestor Ennis Syphax – according to biographical information on the Arlington House website – was one of the sons of Maria Syphax and her enslaver, the aforementioned George Washington Parke Custis.

“So here was this woman who basically just happened upon us,” Fleming said, “and now she’s done her hand print for the quilt, and she’s part of the Family Circle. It’s such a lovely metaphor. She walked into that room not knowing if she even belonged there, and she left knowing that she did.“

Fleming said she still carries “deep feelings of grief” for the harms her ancestors inflicted on others. But looking back on what she once wrote, about every door bringing some dreadful knew realization, she now recognizes that those same doors can lead to genuine reconciliation and connection and forgiveness.

“My ancestors did unforgivable things, yet all these years later, there is considerable joy now in getting to know these new family members,” she said. “The generosity and grace they have shown towards me sometimes leaves me speechless. It is forgiveness that is undeserved, but is offered nonetheless. And for that I will always be grateful.”

