Petaluma woman killed after getting pinned under her vehicle identified

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 31, 2022, 10:50AM
The Petaluma woman who died after she was pinned beneath her vehicle on Friday has been identified as 72-year-old Mitra Khazal, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Petaluma police believe Khazal was run over after the vehicle rolled out of a driveway onto Glen Eagle Drive and she chased after it.

Firefighters freed Khazal from beneath the vehicle and found her conscious and alert, according to police.

She later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Investigators believe nobody else was involved.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. They urged anyone with information to call Officer David Hutchinson at 707-781-1290.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

