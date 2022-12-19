Petaluma woman leaving crash scene arrested for suspected DUI, hit-and-run and violating probation

A 31-year-old Petaluma woman was arrested early Monday morning after officers found her intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash on North McDowell Boulevard, police said.

Petaluma police were dispatched to the 1100 block of North McDowell a little after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 after reports of a single-car crash there. They arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle that was “disabled” after being driven into a concrete curb on the eastern side of the street. No injuries were reported.

Officers then searched the surrounding area and found Carime Barahona, 31, “walking in the direction of her residence from the scene of the collision,” police said in a statement.

Barahona was determined to be the driver of the crashed vehicle – and intoxicated. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run.

Following the arrest, Barahona was also found to be in violation of her court probation terms. She was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

The Petaluma Police Department advises everyone to plan ahead when drinking alcohol: designate sober drivers or use a taxi or ride-share service. First-time DUI offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties along with a suspended license, police said.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.