Petaluma woman shares WWII memories on YouTube history channel

Petaluma’s Waltraud Noriel was a teenager in 1945, and her memories of living in Germany during World War II are as vivid today as they were then. On Friday, May 6, some of those stories will be included in an episode of “Memoirs of WWII,” a popular YouTube channel devoted to capturing the recollections of those who were witnesses to the war and its aftermath,

“The mission of “Memoirs of WWI” is to document and share the stories of WWII veterans while they are still with us,“ pointed out Joe Noriel, Waltraud’s son, and the founder of History connection (HistoryConnection.net), a Petaluma-based organization dedicated to collecting and sharing the stories of American veterans of all wars.

“”Memoirs Of WWII“ is a short film series dedicated to preserving the history of the Second World War and the memory of those who served,” reads a statement on the series’ YouTube page. “Each month features a new episode, telling the personal story of an individual who endured the greatest conflict the earth has ever seen. Through the personal accounts of real life World War II veterans, our goal is to honor their sacrifice, and to grant younger generations an understanding of what it was like to live through the war and what lessons can be learned from it.”

Noriel points out that some segments of ”Memoirs of WWII,“ which he has no affiliation with, can sometimes draw close to one million views. As a devoted historian and advocate for collecting and protecting such vital true tales, Noriel hopes the upcoming segment featuring his mother will get the attention it deserves.

“This interview is a little unique,” said Noriel. “As a teen girl in 1945, when the Russians invaded, she lost her family, and fought her way to safety in war-torn Germany. It’s well documented that the Russians’ retaliation was brutal, with widespread rape and torture of German women. The current Russian invasion is bringing back memories.”

The interview with Waltraud Noriel is scheduled to go up on Friday, May 6. To watch, log onto YouTube and search for “Memoirs of WWII.”