A Petaluma woman was under the influence of alcohol when she hit “multiple cars” before dragging a garbage can under her vehicle Thursday night, police said.

Ann Halley, 65, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and probation violation, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, officials said.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police were notified multiple cars were hit near Mountain View Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard South.

A witness followed the suspect and communicated with police about their location.

The suspect struck the garbage can while officers responded and they stopped her on I Street, near the edge of city limits, according to police.

No one was injured.

The arrest was the second since Wednesday involving a DUI collision in Petaluma.

Sara Fairchild, a 49-year-old Petaluma resident, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run and probation violation following a collision with a parked vehicle, the according to police.

The collision was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Lindberg Lane and officers arrested the suspect at her home.

Petaluma police advise motorists to plan ahead if they’re going to consume alcohol away from home. They should designate a sober driver, carpool or call a rideshare company.

Anyone suspected of DUI may face an average of $13,500 n fines and penalties plus a suspended license for a first offense, police said.

