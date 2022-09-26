Petaluma woman who died after head-on crash on Rohnert Park Expressway identified

A Petaluma woman who died Friday after a head-on crash on Rohnert Park Expressway has been identified as Mary Ann Diaz-Romero, according to authorities.

Diaz-Romero, 78, was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred east of Stony Point Road at about 1:53 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol in a news release.

Diaz-Romero was driving a Honda CRV when the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck, 26-year-old Jorge Valles, of Turlock, made an “unsafe turning movement” into the oncoming lane, crashing into her vehicle.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles and transported to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries.

Diaz-Romero died upon arrival at the hospital, according to the release.

Authorities don’t believe Valles was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, said Officer David deRutte, a CHP spokesperson. He was not arrested because the investigation into the crash is not complete.

