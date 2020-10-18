Petaluma Women’s March covers wide ground in short time

Kiera Lager didn’t know two weeks ago that she would find herself at Walnut Park in Petaluma, being introduced as the lead organizer of a Women’s March in solidarity with demonstrations across the nation on Oct. 17.

“I’ve never organized a march or anything like this,” the Santa Rosa Junior College student said Saturday afternoon, just a few minutes before speeches were about to kick off. “I don’t speak in front of people very much, so it’s really scary.”

Local and nationwide protests for racial equity throughout the summer and the trajectory of national politics from the Supreme Court to the presidential election, though, galvanized Lager to put together Women’s March Petaluma. It coincided with more than 400 planned protests happening on the same day in every state, in cities including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. After days of spreading the word online and through her own networks, by 1:15 p.m., nearly 200 people joined Lager at Walnut Park, equipped with signs, masks and hand sanitizer.

Saturday’s march wasn’t the biggest local demonstration of the year. Out of respect for the weekly farmers market, it didn’t extend much longer than 2 p.m. But in little more than an hour of protest in temperatures that reached the 90s, attendees addressed a wide range of issues that, as the frequent refrains of “Vote!” reinforced, they hope will be addressed at the ballot box.

“It is so, so important for us to show up for each other, and to demand more,” said Lizzie Wallack, candidate for Petaluma City Council and one of the event’s speakers. “To continue to fight for the rights, services, health and safety for the most vulnerable. It is on us.”

Wallack, as one of three Petaluma City Council candidates to speak on Saturday, used her time to address issues including racial equity, access to mental health services and protection from domestic violence. Brian Barnacle and Dennis Pocekay, both candidates for City Council, also spoke, positioning themselves as allies for the goals driving the women who had organized the event.

“Women should be confident in the knowledge that they have men as allies,” Pocekay said. “This is the absolute minimum they should expect from us.”

Sophia Munoz, a high school student in Petaluma, expressed disillusionment with politics but called for every person to use their voice without quieting down.

“We are so sick and tired of seeing on the news every day that the government just wants to control … our bodies, really,” she said. The comment echoed the sentiments of protesters’ signs objecting to the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“No nomination before inauguration,” was the cry from protesters as they began their march down Walnut Street to Fourth Street, where they turned north. An officer with the Petaluma Police Department had blocked off traffic from Petaluma Boulevard South, the first of several officers who directed traffic as demonstrators crossed streets during their march.

Lager said she hadn’t asked for police to stand by or shut down streets, as the protest was supposed to, and did, stay mainly on the sidewalk. But by the end, she said she appreciated them stepping in as needed.

“Hey hey, ho ho,” protesters chanted as they made their way back down to the park on Petaluma Boulevard North, past outdoor diners sipping wine. “Donald Trump has got to go.”

Some of the diners lifted their hands in support as demonstrators passed. Another customer looked away. To her companion, she said, “This does nothing.”

Elizabeth Garrison showed up with more than a protest sign: her outfit was part of her speech. Her hair pinned up, a long dress on and holding a makeshift scale to represent justice, she marched, a living depiction of Lady Justice.

“We have to stand up right now,” she said. “Everything is at stake.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.